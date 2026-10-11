How to Watch No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee

After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday to now-No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama heads into one of its biggest games of the year, The Third Saturday of October.

Tennessee is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, its only blemish a one-score loss to No. 7 Texas. The Volunteers have struggled offensively this season, but are once again a bona fide College Football Playoff contender under head coach Josh Heupel.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's Week 7 contest against Tennessee.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Tennessee

Who: No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 14 Tennessee (5-1, 3-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: Alabama – 84

All-Time Series: Alabama leads the historic rivalry 61-39-8. The series dates back to 1901, when the two teams played to a 6-6 tie, and has become one of the most storied games in college football history. Alabama had won 15 straight games from 2007 through 2021, but Tennessee's win in 2022's instant classic set the tone for a new era of the rivalry. The Volunteers won again in 2024, meaning that Alabama has lost in its last two trips to Knoxville.

Last Meeting: Zabien Brown's 99-yard pick-six heading into halftime was the defining moment of Alabama's 37-20 win over Tennessee last October. Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan Coleman-Williams led the team with 87 receiving yards, and Yhonzae Pierre burst onto the scene with three sacks of quarterback Joey Aguilar.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell 20-17 to No. 1 Georgia in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Despite going toe-to-toe with the juggernaut Bulldogs, Alabama's putrid third-down defense, Dijon Lee's game-sealing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the offense's struggles mean that Alabama will enter the game facing true adversity for the first time all season.

Last Time Out, Tennessee: The Volunteers scraped out a 24-17 win over conference bottom-feeders Arkansas in an ugly showing. Quarterback George MacIntyre threw two interceptions, but running back DeSean Bishop ran for 138 yards and a touchdown while the defense shut down the Razorbacks late to help Tennessee salvage a win.

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