How Transfer DB DaShawn Jones is Helping Alabama's Inexperienced Cornerback Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama returns zero starting snaps at cornerback. In fact, Alabama doesn't have a single player on the roster that took a snap at all at cornerback for the Crimson Tide last season with Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry off to the NFL and Trey Amos and Antonio Kite transferring out. The only current corner that was even on the Alabama roster last season is Jahlil Hurley, and he did not see playing time in 2023.
There is young talent at cornerback that the coaching staff is excited about with freshmen Zabien Brown, Zavier Mincey and Jaylen Mbakwe. But no amount of talent can replace collegiate experience, and Kalen DeBoer knew he needed more at the position in addition to spring transfer Domani Jackson. Alabama added Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones over the summer.
"He’s taken some snaps at the college football level, so we need him out there," DeBoer said. "I think there’s a confidence about him just because of that that, yeah, we need in our program always but also in that position room."
Jones has the most in-game experience of anyone in the position group. The redshirt junior appeared in 22 games with double-digit starts over the last two season at Wake Forest. Jackson has also taken collegiate snaps at cornerback, but dealt with injuries during his time at USC that limited is playing time.
Last season with the Demon Deacons, Jones recorded 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading three interceptions. He has 50 total tackles and seven pass breakups in his career at Wake Forest.
The coaches have made it clear that the freshman corners will play a role in the defense this season, but Jones brings guidance and experience both in games and at practice as the team continues through fall camp.
"I think what he’s provided right now is an older guy that has been in big games, that has a very steady way about himself," Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist said. "Steady’s the best way to describe him… He’s got a steady personality, but I think when he steps on the grass, his play does shoot up. I love that we’ve been able to provide an older guy that’s been through some battles and been through some quote-on-quote 'football wars' before on the football field. And sometimes even the younger guys seeing a guy just be able to take drills and take coaching and be steady with it, he’s kind of providing that veteran experience. And the guy’s making plays.
"We feel like we made contact. We got contact at the base when we were going up to bat trying to find a transfer guy that can come in and make plays for us. And we’re pleased with what he’s doing for us."
Jones committed to Alabama back in early May, so he did not have the spring to practice with the team or get used to the defensive system. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has been impressed with how quickly he's adjusted and transformed his body since joining the Crimson Tide.
"We talk about how experience is finite, so if you can find it somewhere it’s obviously great to have on your roster," Wommack said. "I think [Dashawn's] doing a really great job. He has really changed his body. You think about seniors and guys that are a little bit further down in their career that may not be able to push quite as far as the development of a freshman. But I thought he’s made tremendous strides in eight weeks in terms of changing the makeup of his body. I think he’s playing really fast right now. He seems to be playing with confidence in the first couple of days.
"Again, time will tell of those guys that have not played in the SEC the last few years across the board, whether they can handle those things. But I think they are taking steps in the right direction against what I would argue are some very good skill players on our offensive side.”
