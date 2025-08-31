Instant Analysis: Florida St. 31, No. 8 Alabama 17
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver share their thoughts on Alabama's season-opening loss to Florida State.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Unless Alabama football wanted to begin its 2025 season by losing its first game to an unranked non-conference opponent in nearly 18 years with a two-score margin to show for the error-filled effort, things could not have gone much less according to plan for the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Florida State on Saturday.
A 16-play opening drive by the visitors to start off Kalen DeBoer's second season and Ty Simpson's first college start yielded a touchdown and chewed up a large chunk of the first-quarter clock at Doak Campbell Stadium. However, until a rally attempt by Alabama in the fourth quarter, much of the following aspects of the game were all Seminoles, as Florida State built up a 24-7 lead after hitting back on its first offensive drive of the game with a touchdown.
Simpson finished 24-for-43 with 254 yards and a pair of scores in his 17th Alabama appearance. While he wasn't perfect, including an attempt late in the third quarter to make a pass on a fourth down when he could've run far enough to move the chains, his play was not the reason Florida State won the game.
Alabama's defense struggled to exact revenge on Seminoles signal caller Tommy Castellanos for his summer remarks about the Crimson Tide program not having Nick Saban to save it anymore and not being able to stop him. Castellanos backed up his confidence with 152 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Former Alabama player Earl Little Jr. wreaked havoc on the other side of the ball, leading the team with nine total tackles and four solo stops.
Florida State did not have a passing touchdown in the contest. Four different players including Castellanos found paydirt in the running game. The Seminoles' new-look offensive line paid dividends. Meanwhile, Alabama's injuries played a factor. Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III did not play, and tight end Danny Lewis Jr. didn't either, along with running back Jam Miller.
Simpson's favorite target by far was veteran Germie Bernard, the Crimson Tide's best player in the game with 146 receiving yards. Alabama chopped the deficit down to 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but late miscues combined to put the result back out of reach when Gavin Sawchuk ran one in for a score that effectively put the game on ice.
Sophomore Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams also suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter. Right guard Jaeden Roberts was available after recently clearing concussion protocol. He dressed for the game, but did not ultimately make an appearance.