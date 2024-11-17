Instant Analysis: No. 10 Alabama 52, Mercer 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football had one more tuneup game on its schedule, and the Crimson Tide got exactly what it needed from Saturday's 52-7 victory over the Mercer Bears.
The team avoided any major injuries, rolled to an easy victory and got to essentially clear the benches in the fourth quarter with dozens of backups and walk-ons seeing the field. Jalen Milroe added three more touchdowns to his season tally, freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams found his way back to the end zone (twice) and multiple freshmen made show-stopping plays.
"Good to get a win and get a lot of guys out there on the field," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "They all put in a lot of work and there's that little window that you try to hit where you get the one's the work and you get the score where you need it to be and for the guys to play a quarter and a half essentially and get a lot of guys on the football field, it was fun to see them get out there and play and work on their execution. I like that we got three more takeaways. I think there's a mindset about our defense in three of the first four possessions to do that. Just really like where we're at."
The Crimson Tide scored on its first three offensive possessions and forced turnovers on three of its first four defensive possessions, including the first non-offensive touchdown of the year on Zabien Brown's 68-yard fumble return.
Alabama improves to 8-2 on the season and will travel to Oklahoma next week before wrapping up the regular season in the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 30.
