Bama Central

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule, Results, Title Chances After LSU Win

A look at what Bama has done this season, where the team stands, and what might be next in chasing the SEC and national championships.

Christopher Walsh

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players run onto the field before their game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players run onto the field before their game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama football fans need to start looking at the standings and rankings again. With Saturday night's dominating win at LSU, and how it ran over the Tigers in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide re-established itself as a legitimate contender for the Southeastern Conference and national titles.

But Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) still has two losses on its resume, so the first thing it has to do is win out over the final three regular-season games. No. 7 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas and No. 14 Texas A&M all have one loss in league play, so they have the inside lane on getting to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. No. 16 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2), with just Florida and Mississippi State to go, and No. 24 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) are in the mix as well.

However, Georgia hosts Tennessee next week, and the Lone Star teams close the season facing each other in College Station. By the end of the game broadcast, ESPN/ABC had calculated Alabama as having the second-best chances of playing in Atlanta, at 47 percent.

The path to the 12-team College Football Playoff is more direct for the Crimson Tide. Alabama was No. 11 this past week and could move up again into a certain win-and-in position. The SEC is looking at having three, if not four teams in the CFP field, plus the Crimson Tide has an impressive head-to-head win against Georgia.

Two of Alabama's final regular-season games are against high-profile opponents:

Nov. 16: Mercer, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 30: Auburn, TBA

2024 Results

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky, W 63-0
Sept. 7: South Florida, W 42-16
Sept. 14: at Wisconsin, W 42-10
Sept. 28: No. 2 Georgia, W 41-34
Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt, L 40-35
Oct. 12: South Carolina, W 27-25
Oct. 19: at No. 11 Tennessee, L 24-17
Oct. 26: No. 21 Missouri, W 34-0
Nov. 9: at No. 14 LSU, W 42-13

SEC Championship Game Tiebreakers

(Per the Southeastern Conference)

Head-to-head competition among the tied teams

Record versus all common Conference opponents among the tied teams

Record against highest (best) placed common Conference opponent in the Conference standings, and proceeding through the Conference standings among the tied teams

Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all Conference opponents among the tied teams

Capped relative total scoring margin versus all Conference opponents among the tied teams

Random draw of the tied teams

College Football Playoff

The 12 participating teams will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. Alabama was No. 11 heading into this weekend.
First-round games to be played Dec. 20-21 / ABC-ESPN-TNT
Quarterfinals to be played Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls / ESPN
Orange Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 9), 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN
Cotton Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 10), 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN
CFP National Championship (Atlanta, Ga,), Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SEC Bowl Possibilities

(From the Southeastern Conference)
Friday, December 20
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)

Friday, December 27
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) – noon or 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) – 7 p.m. / ESPN (SEC vs. Big 12)
Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 10:30 p.m. / ESPN (SEC vs. Pac-12)

Monday, December 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville) – 2:30 p.m., ET / ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten)

Tuesday, December 31
ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – noon ET / ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC)
Texas Bowl (Houston) – 3:30 p.m ET / ESPN (SEC vs Big 12)

Thursday, January 2, 2025
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. SEC)

Of note: The SEC alternates with the Big Ten between the Las Vegas Bowl (2020, 2022, 2024) and Duke's Mayo Bowl (2021, 2023, 2025).

See also: Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU

Published |Modified
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/Football