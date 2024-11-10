Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule, Results, Title Chances After LSU Win
Alabama football fans need to start looking at the standings and rankings again. With Saturday night's dominating win at LSU, and how it ran over the Tigers in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide re-established itself as a legitimate contender for the Southeastern Conference and national titles.
But Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) still has two losses on its resume, so the first thing it has to do is win out over the final three regular-season games. No. 7 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas and No. 14 Texas A&M all have one loss in league play, so they have the inside lane on getting to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. No. 16 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2), with just Florida and Mississippi State to go, and No. 24 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) are in the mix as well.
However, Georgia hosts Tennessee next week, and the Lone Star teams close the season facing each other in College Station. By the end of the game broadcast, ESPN/ABC had calculated Alabama as having the second-best chances of playing in Atlanta, at 47 percent.
The path to the 12-team College Football Playoff is more direct for the Crimson Tide. Alabama was No. 11 this past week and could move up again into a certain win-and-in position. The SEC is looking at having three, if not four teams in the CFP field, plus the Crimson Tide has an impressive head-to-head win against Georgia.
Two of Alabama's final regular-season games are against high-profile opponents:
Nov. 16: Mercer, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Nov. 23: at Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 30: Auburn, TBA
2024 Results
Aug. 31: Western Kentucky, W 63-0
Sept. 7: South Florida, W 42-16
Sept. 14: at Wisconsin, W 42-10
Sept. 28: No. 2 Georgia, W 41-34
Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt, L 40-35
Oct. 12: South Carolina, W 27-25
Oct. 19: at No. 11 Tennessee, L 24-17
Oct. 26: No. 21 Missouri, W 34-0
Nov. 9: at No. 14 LSU, W 42-13
SEC Championship Game Tiebreakers
(Per the Southeastern Conference)
Head-to-head competition among the tied teams
Record versus all common Conference opponents among the tied teams
Record against highest (best) placed common Conference opponent in the Conference standings, and proceeding through the Conference standings among the tied teams
Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all Conference opponents among the tied teams
Capped relative total scoring margin versus all Conference opponents among the tied teams
Random draw of the tied teams
College Football Playoff
The 12 participating teams will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. Alabama was No. 11 heading into this weekend.
First-round games to be played Dec. 20-21 / ABC-ESPN-TNT
Quarterfinals to be played Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls / ESPN
Orange Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 9), 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN
Cotton Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 10), 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN
CFP National Championship (Atlanta, Ga,), Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SEC Bowl Possibilities
(From the Southeastern Conference)
Friday, December 20
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Friday, December 27
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) – noon or 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) – 7 p.m. / ESPN (SEC vs. Big 12)
Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 10:30 p.m. / ESPN (SEC vs. Pac-12)
Monday, December 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville) – 2:30 p.m., ET / ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten)
Tuesday, December 31
ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – noon ET / ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC)
Texas Bowl (Houston) – 3:30 p.m ET / ESPN (SEC vs Big 12)
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. SEC)
Of note: The SEC alternates with the Big Ten between the Las Vegas Bowl (2020, 2022, 2024) and Duke's Mayo Bowl (2021, 2023, 2025).
