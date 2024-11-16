‘Swiss Army Knife’ Player Robbie Ouzts Sends Strong Message to Teammates
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts caught his second career touchdown, a 44-yard pass from Jalen Milroe in the second quarter against Mercer on Saturday. There wasn’t a defender within 10 yards of him as he walked into the end zone for the second touchdown of his career.
“It was kind of a bust, really,” Ouzts said. “But I’ll take that any day.”
The senior is one of the unsung players who is mostly used as a blocker and does the dirty work in the trenches. But, as he proved Saturday, he is a pass-catching weapon.
"He's one of those Swiss Army Knife players for us," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. "For Robbie to haul one in, it was really exciting for him and our guys,” DeBoer said.
Ouzts addressed the team Friday night and directed his message to the younger players.
“I kind of had my senior talk to the team, and I told them not to take college football granted because while the days are long the years are short. So, embrace the grind” said Ouzts, who played in his 48th game Saturday. “I told them to get to know your teammates because I’ve made some of the best friends the last two years.
“It was wonderful to see the young guys get to play. They put in the work every day and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Ouzts almost had a second TD but the ball was out of his reach in the end zone.
"Jalen had some pressure in his face. You can't get them all," he said.
Day of firsts
It was a big day for a few Crimson Tide players. Defensive back Zabien Brown scooped up a fumble and sprinted 66 yards for his first career touchdown. It was also the first Crimson Tide non-offensive touchdown of the season.
"We’ve been wanting that touchdown all year,” said linebacker Qua Russaw, who made a one-handed, diving interception in the first quarter.
“(My teammates) were getting on me, telling me I should have scored,” he said of the defense joking with him. “I was falling back, I couldn’t score. They said ‘You should have done something.’”
Austin Mack, the fourth-string quarterback, completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rico Scott. It was both players’ first touchdown.
From bad to good
Alabama opened the game with two penalties to put Mercer inside Alabama territory. Defensive back Domani Jackson then forced a fumble, which defensive tackle Damon Payne recovered. Four plays later, receiver Ryan Williams took a reverse 29 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 Tide lead.
Nice to see you
The participation report for Saturday would be easier to read if you listed everyone who didn’t play. Alabama started emptying the bench with about eight minutes left in the third quarter with a 38-7 lead. In all, five quarterbacks took snaps, 11 different players had rushing attempts and 13 different players had receptions.
“They put in a lot of work, and there's that little window that you try to hit where you get the ones to work, and get the score where you need it to be,” DeBoer said of getting backups into the game. “For the guys to play a quarter and a half, essentially get a lot of guys on the football field, it was fun to see them get out there to play and work on their execution.”
There were 71 players who saw the field for the Crimson Tide.
2 for 1
On Ryan Williams’ second touchdown in the first quarter, Germie Bernard helped pave the way with a block that took out two Mercer defenders. As Williams was coming around the end, Bernard knocked one defender to the ground and chipped another to help spring Williams for the 14-yard score.
Sabans in the house
Nick and Terry Saban were in attendance. Terry arrived about an hour before game time while Nick got to his seat about 10 minutes before kickoff. Nick didn’t have too far to travel from his ESPN GameDay morning gig, which was in Athens, Georgia.
Tidebits
Kickoff weather was 68 degrees and sunny...the announced attendance was a sellout of 101,077... This is the sixth time Alabama has scored more than 40 points this season...Alabama was successful on its only fourth-down attempt and is 4 of 9 for the season...Mercer’s first four possessions resulted in three turnovers and a punt, while Alabama’s first four possessions resulted in three touchdowns and a punt...Honorary captains were former Tide QBs Jeff Rutledge (1975-78) and Gary Rutledge (1972-74)...Officials for the game: Jason Autrey (referee), Jason Yates (umpire), Ryan Hagan (head line judge), Colin Gaynor (line judge), Allan Nicholson (field judge), Ryan Flynn (side judge), Peter Buchanan (back judge), Ron Turner (center judge).