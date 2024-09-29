Instant Analysis: No. 4 Alabama 41, No. 2 Georgia 34
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It took a play for the ages, leading to some home-field memories that its players will carry for a long time, but the No. 4 Alabama football team was able to beat No. 2 Georgia for the second consecutive time on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide (4-0) raced out to a 28-0 lead, scoring more points in the first quarter than Georgia (3-1) had allowed in three prior games this season combined. However, the Bulldogs adjusted and kept fighting well into the fourth quarter. This led to the visitors taking a 34-33 lead with under three minutes to go, but that would not be all she wrote for an instant SEC classic.
On the very next offensive play, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe found freshman sensation Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown that will grace football highlight reels in both the near and distant future. From there, a two-point conversion ensued, giving Alabama a lead it would not again relinquish.
It was a game for the books, with an ending to match the ample level of hype the contest received in the buildup to it. While there is plenty for the Crimson Tide to improve on, such as getting off the field on fourth down (a struggle against Georgia), as well as potentially establishing the run game more, a team would much rather deal with those issues while having won the kind of down-to-the-wire game the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs played Saturday.
Alabama will have its first road conference game next, as it travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in a game scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 5.