Instant Analysis: No. 4 Alabama 42, South Florida 16
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the second straight season, a game between Alabama and South Florida wasn’t pretty. For the second straight season, Alabama was able to ride a strong fourth quarter to victory, bringing home a win on the night Saban Field was officially dedicated.
The Bulls, who may well have been inspired by a close performance at home in 2023 against the eventual SEC champion, gave no indications that that contest was a one-and-done, instead making the Crimson Tide earn it one more time. Alabama (2-0) came alive on offense in quarter number four for a 42-16 win.
The halftime score? 14-6. The score at the end of the third was 14-13. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe’s two rushing touchdowns up to that point weren’t enough for meaningful separation. Only after timely defensive stops and a surge from the running backs was Alabama able to pull away for good, squashing the Bulls’ second bid for one of the sport’s most major upsets in recent memory.
Penalties also played a major role in the contest; Alabama had two touchdowns called back because of flags. The game wasn’t the cleanest on either side. Over the course of 60 minutes, however, the reigning SEC champions came out on top. It was new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer’s first true test at the helm. For South Florida coach Alex Golesh, he continued to give Alabama fits, dating back to not only last season, but also his stint as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
Alabama’s next game will be its first on the road this season, an early 11 a.m. CT kick at Camp Randall Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Will Miller, Hunter De Siver and Joe Gaither break down Alabama's win over South Florida.