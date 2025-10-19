What Went Through Zabien Brown's Mind During 99-Yard Pick-Six?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown isn't exactly a stranger to making big plays.
The Crimson Tide secondary has seen a ton of shifts in personnel over the last two seasons, but the sophomore has remained a starter and has consistently been on the field. Brown's defining moment in 2024 came against Georgia, as he hauled in the game-sealing interception.
It was one of the loudest moments in recent memory at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and during Saturday night's 37-20 win over No. 11 Tennessee, he blew the mythical roof off the place in the final seconds of the second quarter. On fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar threw towards the front pylon, but Brown stepped in front and returned it 99 yards to the house.
"I've learned to pop-pass the break," Brown said after the game. "I saw the Y push up, then I saw the U come out, and the ball fell right in my hand. ... I see an open field and I started running. Then I kind of had a good angle, but I was like 'The time, if I get tackled, the time is [about to] go out, so I've got to find a way to get in that zone."
Sprinting roughly 100 yards is a very difficult task for any football player, and as big as the play was, Brown "wanted to hit my dance, but I was too tired." He was so winded and exhilarated that he didn't remember what defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist said to him after he returned to the sideline and that he was "glad we had the ball going into the [second half] because I was still catching my breath coming out of the tunnel."
Nevertheless, Brown stressed that as Alabama went up 23-7, the team entered the locker room shortly after with the goal of winning this one solely on their mind and not necessarily celebrating.
"We were still laser focused, Brown said. "I'm still trying to catch my breath. But everybody is saying 'We've got a lot of ball play left and we've got to finish strong.'
The Third Saturday in October is among the most renowned rivalries in college football. Their have been plenty of all-time moments for Alabama in it, especially on the defensive side of the ball in the last few years: Trevon Diggs' 100-yard scoop-and-score (2019), Malachi Moore's scoop-and-score (2020), Dallas Turner's 11-yard fumble return (2022), Jihaad Campbell's 24-yard fumble return (2023) and now Brown's night's pick-six.
"I'm blessed to be able to share the experience with my guys and play my 1-11. Everybody trusts me and I trust everybody else on the field. It's all about getting the job done. ... 1-11 is about trust, doing your job and not letting your brother down."
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel weighed in on the play during the postgame press conference.
"End of the first half, nine seconds, no timeouts," Heupel said. "You're left with a decision. Do you want two opportunities or one? So, got a little play-action, and he [Joey Aguilar] leaves the ball inside a little bit, and goes back for six. Big play in the football game for sure."
Last year following the Georgia thriller, Brown said that throughout his football career, the game-sealing interception was the best moment. Fast forward to Saturday, did the pick-six beat it out?
"I don't know, I may need some time to reflect on that."