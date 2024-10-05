Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Football at Vanderbilt

Score updates, stats and analysis between the Crimson Tide and Commodores live from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

Katie Windham

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws a pass during warmups
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws a pass during warmups / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– A theme for Alabama football this week has been avoiding any sort of letdown or trap game against Vanderbilt after upsetting Georgia last week.

The Crimson Tide is facing its first SEC road game of the season against the Commodores, but there will be significantly more fans inside FirstBank Stadium wearing crimson and white than black and gold.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network. BamaCentral will have you covered live from Nashville.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Live Updates

(most recent updates at the top)

Pregame

  • With this being the first road SEC game, it is the first time Alabama has had to implement the 74-man travel roster. Theses are the scholarship players who were not spotted in warmups defensive lineman Keon Keeley, Isaia Faga and Jeremiah Beaman, outside linebackers Noah Carter and Jayshawn Ross, offensive linemen Naquil Betrand, Casey Poe and William Sanders. Linebacker QB Reese, wide receiver Bubba Hampton and tight end. Jay Lindsey. Kendrick Law and Jalen Hale, who are both out with injuries, are also not present.
  • As always, Alabama is wearing the white uniforms with crimson helmets for the road matchup. Vanderbilt is wearing all black from head to toe.
  • Jefferson is in uniform and participating in pregame warmups.
  • Alabama's specialists have taken the field for pregame warmups about an hour before kickoff time.
  • In the official availability report, Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law is ruled OUT. Linebacker Justin Jefferson is a game-time decision.
  • Walking around outside the stadium before the game, I probably saw 10 Alabama fans for every one Vanderbilt fan.

    • How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt

    Who: Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

    When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3:15 p.m. CT

    Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    TV: SEC Network

    Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.

    SiriusXM: 192

    Series: Alabama leads 63-18-4

    Last meeting: Bryce Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide rolled over the Commodores, 55-3, on Sept. 24, 2022.

    Last time out, Alabama: Jalen Milroe connected with Ryan Williams for the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to put the Crimson Tide ahead of Georgia 41-34 to pick up Kalen DeBoer's first SEC win. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead on the Bulldogs in the first half, but Georgia fought back to take the lead with 2:31 to go. Willams' touchdown put Alabama ahead, and fellow freshman Zabien Brown had the game-sealing interception.

    Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost a heartbreaker to Missouri on the road in overtime. Vanderbilt missed a potential game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. After Missouri scored a field goal on its opening possession to go up, 30-27, and the Commodores missed their attempt on the next possession to drop their SEC opener.

    Published |Modified
    Katie Windham
    KATIE WINDHAM

    Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

    Home/Football