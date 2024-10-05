Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Football at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– A theme for Alabama football this week has been avoiding any sort of letdown or trap game against Vanderbilt after upsetting Georgia last week.
The Crimson Tide is facing its first SEC road game of the season against the Commodores, but there will be significantly more fans inside FirstBank Stadium wearing crimson and white than black and gold.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network. BamaCentral will have you covered live from Nashville.
Live Updates
(most recent updates at the top)
Pregame
- With this being the first road SEC game, it is the first time Alabama has had to implement the 74-man travel roster. Theses are the scholarship players who were not spotted in warmups defensive lineman Keon Keeley, Isaia Faga and Jeremiah Beaman, outside linebackers Noah Carter and Jayshawn Ross, offensive linemen Naquil Betrand, Casey Poe and William Sanders. Linebacker QB Reese, wide receiver Bubba Hampton and tight end. Jay Lindsey. Kendrick Law and Jalen Hale, who are both out with injuries, are also not present.
How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt
Who: Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3:15 p.m. CT
Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 192
Series: Alabama leads 63-18-4
Last meeting: Bryce Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide rolled over the Commodores, 55-3, on Sept. 24, 2022.
Last time out, Alabama: Jalen Milroe connected with Ryan Williams for the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to put the Crimson Tide ahead of Georgia 41-34 to pick up Kalen DeBoer's first SEC win. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead on the Bulldogs in the first half, but Georgia fought back to take the lead with 2:31 to go. Willams' touchdown put Alabama ahead, and fellow freshman Zabien Brown had the game-sealing interception.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost a heartbreaker to Missouri on the road in overtime. Vanderbilt missed a potential game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. After Missouri scored a field goal on its opening possession to go up, 30-27, and the Commodores missed their attempt on the next possession to drop their SEC opener.