TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There have been plenty of upsets this college football season, but Auburn, Alabama's next opponent, may have the biggest one.

Georgia came into the Oct. 17 matchup as the No. 1 team in the country, while the Tigers were 3-2. The Bulldogs were the home team and took control in Athens early with a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But Auburn fought back, scored 24 unanswered points, and after Georgia tied the game, Tigers kicker Alex McPherson nailed a 34-yard field goal as time expired to win the game 27-24.

The Bulldogs were the No. 1 team because they had just beaten Alabama 20-17 in Tuscaloosa the week prior. Fast forward to today, the Crimson Tide will host Auburn for the regular-season finale on Saturday, as Alabama is the No. 3 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while the Tigers are 7-4. Auburn has proven that it can beat anybody, so what did UA offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb see from the Tigers in that upset?

"I thought they pressured," Grubb said during Monday's press conference. "One of the things, statistically, you don't want to get caught up in the stats. Their middle linebacker is extremely physical, number nine (Elijah Melendez). He took Gunner (Stockton) out of the game on the first play. Gunner kept the football, he got knocked in the back, and he was out for a little bit.

"Disruptive defense, able to get penetration in the run game, tackles for loss, and then really disrupt passing lanes with how they rushed. So pressure is really synonymous with how [Auburn defensive coordinator DJ] Durkin calls the game. So I think that's going to be a huge part of it is us understanding how to pick up that pressure, both in the run game fits and also pass protection. I think those are a couple of things that kind of gave them fits."

Grubb then assessed the end of that game. McPherson had somewhat of a chip-shot because Auburn defensive lineman Cody Sigler forced a fumble with 58 seconds remaining at Georgia's 39-yard line. Grubb emphasized that Alabama has "a really good shot to win the football game," but that's if "we do our job and take care of the ball."

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Aside from the aforementioned 20-17 win over Alabama, Georgia's 24 points against Auburn were its lowest of the season. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack thought the Tigers "did a really nice job where they kind of wore Georgia down."

Wommack admitted that the physicality from the week prior in Tuscaloosa may have played a role in Georgia's lack of offensive success. Nevertheless, he still gave Auburn credit for containing the Bulldogs, especially since UGA's 113 rushing yards were and still are its lowest total this season.

"I thought Auburn did a great job of extending drives, keeping them on the field," Wommack said on Monday. Georgia had multiple opportunities on third down to get off the field and couldn't get off the field, and then all of a sudden there's a missed tackle, there's an explosive play, they make a play, and so that's the thing that you can't let happen, right?

"You've got to keep fresh bodies on the field. You got to keep the level of fundamental execution against a tempo offense and a running quarterback at a premium."

Kickoff for the 2026 Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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