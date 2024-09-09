Is Alabama's Home-and-Home Football Series vs. West Virginia in Jeopardy?
Just after Alabama's second of a three-game football series against South Florida ended on Saturday, it was reported on Monday that the Crimson Tide's home-and-home matchup against West Virginia in 2026 and 2027 is in jeopardy.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to face rival Pitt in the "Backyard Brawl" on Saturday, but following next year's battle between the two adversaries, they won't meet again until 2029. The Backyard Brawl is essentially these two schools' Iron Bowl.
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discussed this dilemma and stated that he'd want to play Pitt at any cost, even if it means the Alabama home-and-home has to be removed, per West Virginia Mountaineers On SI.
"We've got to get our schedule fixed and we're in the process of doing that," Brown said during Monday's press conference. I think it's a series that needs to be played. It's important. I think Pitt wants to play it. We want to play it. College football is so up in the air nobody really knows what the future looks like, but if we stay on this we can play nine conference games and you play another Power Four, I think it makes sense for us to play the game. Close proximity, it's a great TV audience, the fans on both sides are excited about it."
"If you look at us moving forward, as soon as we get through this little run here - to me it's nine conference games, it's Pitt, it's an FCS, and it's a group of five and preferably the FCS and the group of five need to be at home. That gives us an opportunity to give us seven home games every year which is what we need to do. We're in the process. Hell, we got Alabama...that ain't fixed."
Alabama and West Virginia scheduled a home-and-home series on Feb. 22, 2019. As of right now, the first game will be played in Morgantown, W. Va. on Sept. 5, 2026, and the second game will be played in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 4, 2027.
If it isn't removed, the 2026 and 2027 matchups will be just the second and third meetings between the two schools and the first time they will meet on each other's home fields. The only prior meeting came at the beginning of the 2014 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game with Alabama claiming a 33-23 victory in the Georgia Dome.
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who retired on Jan. 10, is from West Virginia. On Aug. 23, the seven-time national champion (six at Alabama), discussed his attachment to his home state with fellow College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee.
"I'm a Mountaineer. That's where I grew up," Saban said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for the fact that you [Pat McAfee] played there. I coached there. And I love my state."
Saban played quarterback for Monongah High School in the 1968 West Virginia high school state championship and was the Mountaineers' defensive backs coach in 1978 and 1979.