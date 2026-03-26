Ty Simpson Schedules Private Workout With QB-Needy NFL Team: Roll Call

Nearly 20 Alabama players participated in the annual Pro Day event in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, as NFL scouts, coaches and even front office members came to the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility to see what the Crimson Tide has to offer.

Quarterback Ty Simpson is likely to be the first Alabama player to be taken off the 2026 NFL Draft board, especially with the thin QB class. All 32 NFL teams had representatives attend Pro Day, and the New York Jets scheduled a private workout with him for this Friday, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The Jets are in need of a quarterback. New York acquired Geno Smith in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on March 11, but after turning in perhaps the worst season of his career as a starter, the 35-year-old might be more of a backup candidate.

The Jets hold nine total draft picks, including the No. 2 and No. 16 overall spots. It's fairly unlikely that Simpson gets taken second overall, as the 16 spot seems a bit more realistic.

That said, the Jets aren't the only team that could use a starting-caliber rookie quarterback. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is all but certainly going to the Raiders at No. 1 overall, but other teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, among several others, might have Simpson on their radar.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

163 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Former Alabama safety turned NFL linebacker Ronnie Harrison has signed with the Miami Dolphins. This will be Harrison's fifth team as he enters his ninth season in the league, The 93rd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft previously played for the Atlanta Falcons (2025), Indianapolis Colts (2023-24), the Cleveland Browns (2020-22) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19).

LB Ronnie Harrison signs with Dolphins, per his agent https://t.co/TiMjSbvZsc pic.twitter.com/wgxOpiE7Mq — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 25, 2026

After tearing his Achilles just a couple of weeks into last NFL season, former Alabama running back Najee Harris visited the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday and is planning to visit the Las Vegas Raiders in the near future. The 24th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft played the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing for the Los Angeles Chargers up until his injury.

Former #Chargers and #Steelers RB Najee Harris visited the #Seahawks today, per the wire, and the plan is to visit the #Raiders next, source said. pic.twitter.com/6DuG99yGYr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2026

Alabama baseball pitcher Tyler Fay continues to receive recognition following his no-hitter on March 20, as he was named the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday. Here are the other honors he's received over the past couple of days: College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Week, SEC Pitcher of the Week, Perfect Game USA's Pitcher of the Week, Golden Spikes Pitcher of the Week, D1 Baseball Pitcher of the Week and he was a member of Baseball America's Week 6 National Team of the Week.

Alabama women's tennis is now the No. 38 team in the ITA women's tennis rankings.

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Swimming and diving at National Championships: 1650 Freestyle – 11th | Leonardo Alcantara – 14:44.27; 200 Medley Relay – 16th | Tommy Hagar, Steijn Louter, Tim Korstanje, Sean Niewold - 1:23.07

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and field at Raleigh Relays, Raleigh, North Carolina, All Day, Watch, Live Results

Track and field at Bulldog Relays, Starkville, Mississippi, All Day

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Georgia, 9 a.m. CT, Watch, Results

Women's tennis at Florida, 4 p.m., Gainesville, Florida, Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first-round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 record over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler would be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” Kenny Stabler

We'll Leave You With This...

can't place it any better 💪



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/W99ZIbJgE2 — NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2026

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