Nick Saban Praises Potential Alabama Starting QB Ty Simpson
The transfer portal and NIL are indisputably the hottest topics in college sports today. It's resulted in literally tens of thousands of athletes over the past couple of years changing schools in order to gain more money and also move up on the depth chart.
For example, the 2022 college football recruiting class has seen tons of former five-stars switch programs due to these factors, including current Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson and defensive lineman LT Overton, who transferred from USC and Texas A&M before last season.
But 2022 five-star and current Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been with the Crimson Tide since his commitment. Simpson had to sit behind Jalen Milroe for two years, but now that he's off to the NFL after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks three weeks ago, Simpson is expected to be Alabama's starter for the upcoming season.
"Ty was an outstanding high school player, no doubt," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday during his Nick's Kids golf tournament in Birmingham. "He's a fine young man. I think his example is a true example of development. He matured and developed for [three] years and now he's going to get the opportunity and I think his experiences are really going to help him be successful.
"We're rooting for him, that's for sure, and I have every confidence that he'll do a great job."
Simpson played for Saban in his final two years as Alabama's coach before retiring in January 2024. He was a reserve behind Bryce Young during his freshman year, but after the former Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide was faced with a dilemma––who fills his role?
Simpson and Milroe were in a quarterback battle throughout the spring of 2023 but the job ended up the future Seahawk's hands. And as previously stated, after a very solid 2023-24, Milroe was the starter once again this past season as Simpson sat behind him.
Alabama only has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster––redshirt junior Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell. Being the most experienced quarterback in the room, Simpson has been given the expectations to be the starter for Week 1 against Florida State.
“At the end of the day, if we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start,” Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on April 14.
This quote was said two days after Alabama football's annual A-Day spring event. Unlike past years, it was a 19-period practice instead of the typical Crimson vs. White scrimmage, but Simpson mostly worked with the projected starters during it.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on May 14 that "The competition always continues...that’s this year, that’s any year," but all signs seem to point to Simpson being the starter and Saban is all for it.