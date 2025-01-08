Bama Central

Jah-Marien Latham Returning to Alabama

The Alabama defensive lineman is the last draft-eligible Crimson Tide player to announce his football future.

Hunter De Siver

The Crimson Tide players and coaches work during practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham (20) moves between turns in a drill.
The Crimson Tide players and coaches work during practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham (20) moves between turns in a drill. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham is returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2025 season. Latham broke the news via his Instagram.

"I'm back, 2025 lets do it," Latham wrote at the end of Instagram video.

Latham will be entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide.

The redshirt senior totaled 27 tackles, including two for loss (-9 yards) and one sack (-8 yards) this season, while also contributing three quarterback hurries and recovered a fumble across 11 starts and 12 games of action.

Latham is among several NFL Draft-eligible Alabama players to announce their return for the 2025 season, joining cornerback Domani Jackson, defensive linemen Tim Keenan III and LT Overton, offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford and running back Jam Miller.

Latham is also the last draft-eligible Crimson Tide player to announce his football future.

The following players will represent at Alabama at the 2025 NFL Draft: guard Tyler Booker linebacker Jihaad Campbell, quarterback Jalen Milroe, safety Malachi Moore, tight end CJ Dippre, linebacker Que Robinson, defensive lineman Tim Smith, tight end Robbie Ouzts punter James Burnip, kicker, Graham Nicholson, long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.

Read More: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Germie Bernard Makes Decision on Football Future

Elijah Pritchett Transferring to Big Ten Program

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football