Jah-Marien Latham Returning to Alabama
Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham is returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2025 season. Latham broke the news via his Instagram.
"I'm back, 2025 lets do it," Latham wrote at the end of Instagram video.
Latham will be entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide.
The redshirt senior totaled 27 tackles, including two for loss (-9 yards) and one sack (-8 yards) this season, while also contributing three quarterback hurries and recovered a fumble across 11 starts and 12 games of action.
Latham is among several NFL Draft-eligible Alabama players to announce their return for the 2025 season, joining cornerback Domani Jackson, defensive linemen Tim Keenan III and LT Overton, offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford and running back Jam Miller.
Latham is also the last draft-eligible Crimson Tide player to announce his football future.
The following players will represent at Alabama at the 2025 NFL Draft: guard Tyler Booker linebacker Jihaad Campbell, quarterback Jalen Milroe, safety Malachi Moore, tight end CJ Dippre, linebacker Que Robinson, defensive lineman Tim Smith, tight end Robbie Ouzts punter James Burnip, kicker, Graham Nicholson, long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.