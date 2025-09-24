Kalen DeBoer: Alabama Has to 'Be Ready' for Physical Georgia Rushing Attack
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spoke Monday about Georgia football's running game. During Wednesday's SEC coaches' teleconference, head coach Kalen DeBoer re-emphasized the need to be prepared for what that facet of the game in Athens this weekend will bring.
"There's always a physicality that comes with their style of play," DeBoer said. "I think they continue to do a really good job of mixing up the concepts, the schemes, the window-dressing."
Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is currently in the lead for rushing touchdowns on the Georgia team. He's reached paydirt on the ground three times in 2025. As a group, Kirby Smart's team averages 209 rush yards per game.
"You add Gunner Stockton into the mix with his timely keeps, his ability to keep plays alive... It's certainly something you've gotta be ready for," DeBoer said. Since Alabama's trip to Athens in 10 years is also its SEC opener, it will double as the first time the defense has had to face off with a conference opponent's offense.
Stockton carrying the football in Saturday night's game (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC) will not catch Alabama off guard. The test for the No. 17 Crimson Tide will be whether it can contain him. Opposing quarterbacks have found success in the run game against Alabama since last season.
"I think they do a really good job with Gunner in the run game. It's just enough to keep you honest," Wommack said on Monday. "He's a physical kid. He's tough. He's gritty. He's willing to get the yards in the read game... He has certainly brought an element to their run game that maybe they didn't have as much with Carson [Beck] a year ago."
Tailback Nate Frazier's 189 yards paces Georgia runners up to this point of the season. Frazier has had 39 carries. Fellow running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has 144 yards on 22 fewer attempts. No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) has a third running back with a 100-plus yard output: Chauncey Bowens, who has 121. The Crimson Tide only has one: redshirt freshman Kevin Riley (120).
Alabama (2-1) is due for reinforcements in the backfield, thanks to the return of senior Jam Miller. Miller has missed the first three contests of the 2025 campaign, but DeBoer said Monday that the veteran is expected to play at Sanford Stadium.
"Everybody knows what Jam can do," Crimson Tide receiver Germie Bernard said Tuesday. "He's a really big spark to this offense."