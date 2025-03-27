Kalen DeBoer: Alabama's Quarterbacks 'Consistent' Since Beginning Spring Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are three different football players. All three are vying to become Alabama's starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and head coach Kalen DeBoer talked Thursday about what he's seen from the position group.
"I mean, I think it's pretty consistent from where it was from the beginning," DeBoer said after the team scrimmaged. "They all bring something a little bit different to the table."
Simpson and Mack have one advantage over Russell: game appearances at the college level. Russell, a former five-star recruit from Texas, will be in his freshman season this fall. Simpson, the most experienced player in both reps and years, has the edge on Mack in time spent on the field.
"I think they're all learning from each other, though, and taking something from each other's game and applying it to theirs, and seeing that," DeBoer said. "We threw a lot at them the first couple practices, and now I think they're getting into a groove."
For Thursday's scrimmage, things were dialed back a bit as it pertains to the quarterbacks. Part of spring practice is development, so everything is far from a finished product. In DeBoer's case, he will be working with a new starter after Jalen Milroe's departure to the pros.
Dylan Lonergan is also gone from last year's Crimson Tide quarterbacking stable. He transferred to Boston College, joining forces with former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Lonergan completed five passes last season.
DeBoer has spent time with Simpson at Alabama and first became acquainted with Mack throughout his tenure at Washington. At this point in time, there's not unfamiliarity in the room, though it's new territory for the 2025 season because neither has been a full-time college starter before.
Thursday was a day where all three went through their reps; DeBoer said they were around 60 to 65 percent accurate between the trio, not missing on too many throws that he otherwise would have wanted to see completed and doing the right things with play calls they felt good about.
"Today was good, you know, kept it not at an elementary level, but not at the expert level, you know, either. As far as what we were putting on their plate," he said.