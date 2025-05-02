Kalen DeBoer Applauds Four Alabama Position Groups for Improvement
Alabama football recently wrapped up its spring practice portion of the offseason and head coach Kalen DeBoer really seems to like where his team is at this point.
In an age of constant movement in college football due to NIL and the transfer portal, many programs lost valuable players during the spring transfer portal window. This forced coaches to make big adjustments to their projected depth charts.
But Alabama accomplished a rare feat in that DeBoer and company didn't lose a single scholarship player to the spring portal by the time it closed on April 25. In other words, today's Crimson Tide team will be practically be the same in 120 days from now when Alabama takes on Florida State in Week 1.
And since DeBoer's team is all but officially set ahead of his second season as Alabama's head coach, he sat down with CBS Sports' Josh Pate and discussed four position groups that he's seen the most improvement from since last year.
Here's what DeBoer said:
Wide Receivers
"I think JaMarcus Shephard with the receiving group, we had some turnover and really some guys that we've brought into the program that I think add to Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard. It's really fun seeing the personality of Shep come out in that group and really attacking everything and the work there. I'm excited about the development of that position."
Defensive Backs
"The defensive backs is, a year ago where were at, we had names and we brought guys in but they were completely new to this program and in many cases new to college football coming out of high school.
"We took some lumps but I think those lumps are relative to what people thought we were probably going to take at that position is a tribute to Mo Linguist and what he does with the defensive backs there. Kane Wommack as the coordinator [too]. I'm excited about those two groups (wide receivers and defensive backs) and just how different they are than a year ago."
Linebackers
"I think at linebacker, I don't want to say it's a pleasant surprise, but we weren't expecting to have Deontae Lawson. Unfortunately, he had an injury, but he is back and that turned leadership in that spot. And with Justin Jefferson coming back through the junior college rule and things like that allowed him to have a year that we weren't expecting.
"That group all of sudden went from what we envisioned this year probably being a little more youthful with some new faces to all of a sudden being a rock-solid group that we're really counting on to lead the charge at linebacker––how can you not love that?"
Offensive Line
"I think the offensive line having four, really 3-4 starters back that are high-level guys is really key. And there's some great competition to fill in those other two spots. They are gelling and as an offensive line that's one of the most critical things is getting the right guys in the right seats and the right spots but also just letting them work.
"I love the depth that we're creating with some young guys coming into the program as well that have a great future. The chemistry is there in that group. I'm excited about the offensive line, at least the growth from where we're going to be a year ago."