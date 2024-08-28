Kalen DeBoer Details Challenges of Film Room Preparation For Western Kentucky
Alabama's season opener against Western Kentucky is nearing the 72-hour mark.
The Alabama football program has gone under more change than ever imaginable this offseason, including the hiring of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who signed his deal with Alabama roughly 48 hours after seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10.
In a typical game between a top-5 ranked team in the nation at home against an unranked Group of Five conference member isn't exactly a must-watch for the college football world as a whole. But the Crimson Tide and the Hilltoppers will be going against that norm on Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium due to this offseason's chaos in Tuscaloosa.
Nevertheless, the 2023 AP College Football Coach of the Year is treating this game like any other season opener, meaning his respective opponents' offseason changes across the board are tough to work with when looking at film.
"When you play this first game, there's a lot of faces that are listed as transfers on both sides of the ball, and there's the players who are returning," DeBoer said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "You know a little bit about them, but even some of those guys might move a position."
The only player DeBoer mentioned during the teleconference was WKU transfer quarterback T.J. Finley, who will be the team's starter on Saturday. Finley is 0-2 in two starts against the Crimson Tide, losing a 55-17 game as a freshman playing for LSU and losing 24-22 in four overtimes as a sophomore playing for Auburn. He most recently transferred from Texas State.
"New face, but we're familiar with who he is because of different places he's played and even some of our staff having competed against him," DeBoer said. "So, you're trying to translate that into what you see from a schematic standpoint for Western Kentucky."
DeBoer explained that there should be many similarities between Western Kentucky on Saturday compared to how they played last. This is primarily due to current head coach Tyson Helton being elevated from his position last year as the Hilltoppers offensive coordinator.
"The one thing you do know is that there's a lot of continuity within the schemes because of the coaching staff," DeBoer said. "I understand the offensive coordinator position is new, but with coach Helton being offensive background-oriented, a lot of that's expected to be the same, continuity on the defensive side and as well as special teams."
DeBoer furthered this statement by discussing a few Western Kentucky position groups. However, there are other groups and players on the roster that challenge this.
"There are multiple guys when you look on offense both at the running back position, the receiving position, guys who are in that 500-yard mark," DeBoer said. "Then, of course, a receiver who's coming back from an injury last year that had great production two years ago. Defensively, a lot of new faces. Some guys even moved from a corner to closer to the box, things like that."
DeBoer concluded by briefly detailing what he's told the Crimson Tide about how to handle Western Kentucky's similarities and differences from last season on Saturday.
"We tell our guys, whether it's here or anytime I've ever coached first game, you have a starting point, but you got to be ready to adjust and evolve and be prepared to best you can," DeBoer said. "But be ready to have to talk, especially after the first drive or two when you get to the sideline."
The first game of the Kalen DeBoer era in Alabama begins on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.