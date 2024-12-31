Kalen DeBoer Didn't Consider Quarterback Change During Disastrous First Quarter
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide put on a horrific offensive performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, losing to the undermanned Michigan Wolverines 19-13. The Crimson Tide entered the game as a double-digit favorite, but left on the losing end after being unable to overcome first quarter follies that set them into a two-score hole.
The Crimson Tide's first four drives ended in various turnovers, the initial possession ended on downs, two sack fumbles and one putrid interception. Not only was quarterback Jalen Milroe careless with the football, but the rapid succession of errors compounded the problem as his trio of turnovers came in the span of four snaps.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he never considered benching Milroe as he put his faith in the veteran's competitive spirit.
"No, I didn't," DeBoer said after the loss. "I just felt like, there's things he still did. We scored a field goal with him using his legs. We went 95-plus yards in less than a minute. Just that factor and what we needed with him and his mobility added to the run game. I felt like that was the swap right there. The interception early, you want, a lot of those incompletions happened in down and distances that weren't favorable or backs to the wall and have to throw to throw the ball at the end of the first half and at the end of the second here so I know that gets away from you from a completion percentage. But I thought there was a lot of good plays too. I saw the fighter. The fight in his eyes. As long as I see that I want to hang with the guys that this program means a lot to."
Milroe finished his day completing 16-of-32 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and one interception, he also took 16 carries for seven yards as he was largely bottled up in the run game, taking five sacks.
The Crimson Tide finishes its year 9-4 and now enters an offseason of uncertainty. Will Alabama see Milroe return for a redshirt senior year or is a quarterback competition in the cards for the Crimson Tide entering DeBoer's second season?