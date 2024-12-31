Bama Central

Kalen DeBoer Didn't Consider Quarterback Change During Disastrous First Quarter

Quarterback Jalen Milroe turned the ball over three times in four snaps but the Crimson Tide coach said they never thought about taking him out.

Joe Gaither

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Ike Iwunnah (92) in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Ike Iwunnah (92) in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide put on a horrific offensive performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, losing to the undermanned Michigan Wolverines 19-13. The Crimson Tide entered the game as a double-digit favorite, but left on the losing end after being unable to overcome first quarter follies that set them into a two-score hole.

The Crimson Tide's first four drives ended in various turnovers, the initial possession ended on downs, two sack fumbles and one putrid interception. Not only was quarterback Jalen Milroe careless with the football, but the rapid succession of errors compounded the problem as his trio of turnovers came in the span of four snaps.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he never considered benching Milroe as he put his faith in the veteran's competitive spirit.

"No, I didn't," DeBoer said after the loss. "I just felt like, there's things he still did. We scored a field goal with him using his legs. We went 95-plus yards in less than a minute. Just that factor and what we needed with him and his mobility added to the run game. I felt like that was the swap right there. The interception early, you want, a lot of those incompletions happened in down and distances that weren't favorable or backs to the wall and have to throw to throw the ball at the end of the first half and at the end of the second here so I know that gets away from you from a completion percentage. But I thought there was a lot of good plays too. I saw the fighter. The fight in his eyes. As long as I see that I want to hang with the guys that this program means a lot to."

Milroe finished his day completing 16-of-32 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and one interception, he also took 16 carries for seven yards as he was largely bottled up in the run game, taking five sacks.

The Crimson Tide finishes its year 9-4 and now enters an offseason of uncertainty. Will Alabama see Milroe return for a redshirt senior year or is a quarterback competition in the cards for the Crimson Tide entering DeBoer's second season?

Alabama On SI

What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Lost the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan

Alabama's Season Ends on Sour Note with 19-13 Loss to Michigan in ReliaQuest Bowl

Alabama's Depth Chart for ReliaQuest Bowl Against Michigan

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

Home/Football