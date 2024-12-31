Bama Central

Alabama's Depth Chart for ReliaQuest Bowl Against Michigan

Check out the changes in the Crimson Tide's depth chart for the final game of the 2024 season.

Katie Windham

Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end CJ Dippre (81) catches a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end CJ Dippre (81) catches a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
TAMPA, Fla.–– With all the portal exits, plus a few injuries, Alabama's depth chart for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan looks different than it has for most of the season. Some players, like nose tackle Jeremiah Beaman, Bandit Keon Keeley and wide receivers Jaren Hamilton and Rico Scott make their depth chart debuts.

Freshman Jaylen Mbakwe, who has played defensive back all season, is listed as a wide receiver only. He is also listed as co-punt and kick returner alongside Ryan Williams.

The game is set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The full depth chart is listed below.

Alabama Depth Chart vs. Michigan

Offense

Left Tackle
1. Kadyn Proctor
2. Elijah Pritchett

Left Guard
1. Tyler Booker
2. Olaus Alinen

Center
1. Parker Brailsford
2. Roq Montgomery

Right Guard
1. Jaeden Roberts
2. Geno GanDeMark

Right Tackle
1. Elijah Pritchett
2. Wilkin Formby

Tight End (Y)
1. CJ Dippre
2. Danny Lewis Jr.

Tight End (H)
1. Robbie Ouzts
2. Josh Cuevas

Quarterback
1. Jalen Milroe
2. Ty Simpson

Running Back
1. Jam Miller
2. Richard Young

Wide Receiver (Z)
1. Germie Bernard
2. Rico Scott

Wide Receiver (X)
1. Ryan Williams
2. Jaren Hamilton

Wide Receiver (H)
1. Rico Scott
2. Jaylen Mbakwe

Defense

Bandit
1. LT Overton
2. Jordan Renaud
3. Keon Keeley

Nose Tackle
1. Tim Keenan III
2. Jeremiah Beaman

Defensive Tackle
1. Tim Smith
2. James Smith
3. Edric Hill

Wolf
1. Qua Russaw
2. Jah-Marien Latham or Yhonzae Pierre

Stinger
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Justin Okoronkwo

Mike
1. Jihaad Campbell
2. Jeremiah Alexander

Cornerback
1. Domani Jackson
2. DaShawn Jones

Cornerback
1. Zabien Brown
2. Red Morgan

Free Safety
1. Bray Hubbard
2. Kameron Howard

Strong Safety
1. Zavier Mincey
2. King Mack

Husky
1. DaShawn Jones or Red Morgan

Katie Windham
