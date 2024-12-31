Alabama's Depth Chart for ReliaQuest Bowl Against Michigan
TAMPA, Fla.–– With all the portal exits, plus a few injuries, Alabama's depth chart for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan looks different than it has for most of the season. Some players, like nose tackle Jeremiah Beaman, Bandit Keon Keeley and wide receivers Jaren Hamilton and Rico Scott make their depth chart debuts.
Freshman Jaylen Mbakwe, who has played defensive back all season, is listed as a wide receiver only. He is also listed as co-punt and kick returner alongside Ryan Williams.
The game is set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The full depth chart is listed below.
Alabama Depth Chart vs. Michigan
Offense
Left Tackle
1. Kadyn Proctor
2. Elijah Pritchett
Left Guard
1. Tyler Booker
2. Olaus Alinen
Center
1. Parker Brailsford
2. Roq Montgomery
Right Guard
1. Jaeden Roberts
2. Geno GanDeMark
Right Tackle
1. Elijah Pritchett
2. Wilkin Formby
Tight End (Y)
1. CJ Dippre
2. Danny Lewis Jr.
Tight End (H)
1. Robbie Ouzts
2. Josh Cuevas
Quarterback
1. Jalen Milroe
2. Ty Simpson
Running Back
1. Jam Miller
2. Richard Young
Wide Receiver (Z)
1. Germie Bernard
2. Rico Scott
Wide Receiver (X)
1. Ryan Williams
2. Jaren Hamilton
Wide Receiver (H)
1. Rico Scott
2. Jaylen Mbakwe
Defense
Bandit
1. LT Overton
2. Jordan Renaud
3. Keon Keeley
Nose Tackle
1. Tim Keenan III
2. Jeremiah Beaman
Defensive Tackle
1. Tim Smith
2. James Smith
3. Edric Hill
Wolf
1. Qua Russaw
2. Jah-Marien Latham or Yhonzae Pierre
Stinger
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Justin Okoronkwo
Mike
1. Jihaad Campbell
2. Jeremiah Alexander
Cornerback
1. Domani Jackson
2. DaShawn Jones
Cornerback
1. Zabien Brown
2. Red Morgan
Free Safety
1. Bray Hubbard
2. Kameron Howard
Strong Safety
1. Zavier Mincey
2. King Mack
Husky
1. DaShawn Jones or Red Morgan
