Kalen DeBoer on Former Players Returning to Alabama, 'This is Their Program'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer has a limited batch of his former Crimson Tide players that could visit Tuscaloosa on a game day, as he's just in his second season as the Alabama head coach, but DeBoer still opens the Alabama greats with open arms.
"This is their program," DeBoer said. "It's ours all together, but they're the ones that built this and made it what it is, and I love that they want to come back and are proud of what they accomplished and hopefully proud of what we're doing right now... That excites me, because that's what we want. You want alumni to always feel like this is home, a place they can come back to and be welcome. Especially in the offseason, it's a lot easier to do. But it's great to get everyone together, our players hear the stories, understanding the history, learning as well, on how they can continue to be better, because a lot of these guys coming back have been in the NFL and understand what that next step looks like, and that's what our guys' goals and dreams are."
Julio Jones, Tyler Booker, JC Latham and Jedrick Wills all played at Alabama and were selected in the first round of the NFL draft. All four were in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as just some of the former players in attendance for the Crimson Tide's 20-9 win over LSU.
Booker and Latham are still in the NFL, but the Cowboys and Titans were off this weekend. Jones is retired after a 13-year pro career, and Wills is not currently with an NFL team as he recovers from injury.
Nick Saban had a lot of success on the field winning conference and national championships at Alabama, but he also had more success than anyone else at sending players on to the next level in the NFL.
With Booker and Jihaad Campbell getting selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, there have now been 49 Crimson Tide players picked in the first round since Saban's first draft class in 2009.
"It’s always great to see someone you played with like JC [Latham], Tyler Booker was here," Alabama fifth-year linebacker and team captain Deontae Lawson said after the game. "For the rest of the guys, just seeing who came before you, just kind of gives you a little chip on your shoulder, a little motivation. Can’t really interact too much [on game days], but they’ll say their words of encouragement, and we’ll get back to business.”
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson got to share a special moment with Booker after the Crimson Tide picked up the victory over the Tigers to improve to 8-1 on the season.
" It was great to see him," Simpson said. "You know, that’s my best friend. Saw Darrian Dalcourt, saw JC Latham— there of my former teammates. Just great to see those guys back."