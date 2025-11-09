Instant Analysis of No. 4 Alabama's 20-9 Win Over LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 4 Alabama football took down LSU 20-9 on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide moves to 8-1 (6-0 SEC) while the Tigers fall to 5-4 (2-4 SEC). Nevertheless, as the score suggests, this was a gritty game.
Despite LSU being unranked and having a down year, including the firing of head coach Brian Kelly last week, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was well aware that this rivalry is very often a tough four-quarter battle.
"Yeah, our guys knew that we were going to get a team that, if they were in the fight, they were going to stay in the fight," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "We knew what we were up against. That's the way we treated it and I think our guys practiced hard. I know they practiced hard.
"There's just some things where we can do better to separate ourselves in the third quarter when we have a chance to put a game away. There's been a couple of games now where we haven't done that, and that's what we've got to get better at."
Alabama had to prepare for interim head coach Frank Wilson throughout the week. Wilson was the running backs coach before Kelly was fired, but how did that impact the Crimson Tide's preparation for Saturday?
"Yeah, we just acknowledge the fact that it could happen and that we were going to get their best, a rivalry game, this situation that we're facing and what it was," DeBoer said. "In the end, we need to focus on us and that's what we really challenged our guys to do the last two weeks was focus on us, keep taking the steps moving forward, and again, we want to improve each and every week.
"We certainly have room where we can continue to get better. That's the disappointing thing, but also the exciting thing. Disappointed that we fell short in some areas, but excited that I know they're correctable. I know that some of the things we can do better will help us win games and be better than what we were out there.
"So we continue to move on. We continue to keep the focus on that principle in our program of continuing to chase the improvement."
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham, Will Miller and Hunter De Siver provide their thoughts about Alabama football's home victory over LSU. The trio breaks down the Crimson Tide's defensive performance and the ongoing issues in the run game.