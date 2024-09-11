Kalen DeBoer Gives Positive Midweek Injury Update Ahead of Wisconsin Game
The Alabama football team practiced outdoors Wednesday morning in continued preparation for the first road game of the season this weekend at Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide has been banged up at a couple spots through the first two games, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided updates on some of the team's injured players during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, starting with left tackle Kadyn Proctor.
"Really was headed in a really good direction right at the very end of last week,” DeBoer said about Proctor. “Turned the corner, I think, there. Is in a good spot here. Done a nice job here in the first two days of practice."
Proctor was slated to be Alabama's starter at left tackle, but suffered a shoulder injury during pregame warmups of the season opener against Western Kentucky and has missed the first two games. Elijah Pritchett moved into Proctor's role against the Hilltoppers, but then he suffered a setback during practice leading up to the South Florida game.
Tyler Booker then started at left tackle against USF with redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby at right tackle. Pritchett played the final six minutes of the game at right tackle against the Bulls. After the game, DeBoer said Pritchett probably could have started, but they were trying to hold him out as long as possible.
"He finished the game out on Saturday and really had no more setbacks, which was great,” DeBoer said Wednesday. “Something that we were just concerned about and didn’t want that to hold him back. He had worked very hard from the week before… He’s in a good spot right now as well.”
Wide receiver and starting punt returner Cole Adams suffered an arm injury late in the game against South Floirda. DeBoer said he is "probably doubtful" for the road matchup at Wisconsin, but that he's dodged a lot of bullets in his recovery to getting back on the field.
Alabama will be off for its first bye weekend after playing at Wisconsin this weekend, but the next week against Georgia will be the first time Alabama will have to participate in the league-mandated availability report because it will be a conference game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.
