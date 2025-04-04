Kalen DeBoer Includes Ryan Williams in Injury Report Following Second Scrimmage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football held its second scrimmage of the spring on Friday in Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
However, in a test to see some of the Crimson Tide's live performance against each other, not all of the projected starters were on the field. One of which was Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, who finished his freshman campaign with 48 receptions for 865 yards (11th in the SEC) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in conference).
"We didn't have Ryan scrimmage today," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the scrimmage. "We're taking care of him. We know what we have there. He might not do much for the rest spring. There's a couple of nicks and things like that, but if you asked him, he'd be out there, scrimmaging, dressed up and ready to go. But we're being really careful with some things he's going through in the last week or so."
Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas is widely expected to be the Crimson Tide's Week 1 starter as CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts have declared for the NFL Draft. However, DeBoer said that he will miss the rest of spring.
"[Cuevas] will be good for the fall but he'll be done for the rest of the spring...And then [fellow Alabama tight end] Marshall Pritchett and Danny Lewis [will be out too]. Kaleb Edwards isn't here yet (he'll enroll in the summer."
Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb missed the second half of last season as he suffered a foot injury against Tennessee. Nevertheless, DeBoer said that Sabb, who led the Crimson Tide in interceptions prior to his injury, is on the right track to return this fall.
"We're just continuing to get the feedbacks and reports and it's been super positive. Even today, probably as positive a report as we've had. We expected that. Just excited for him to be able to get going and keep taking those steps when you get to those benchmarks at the next level. He's on track. He's on pace. It was quite an injury he's coming back from...He's got a lot of fight and people respect him."
It's uncertain at this time if Williams or Sabb will play during the Crimson Tide's A-Day spring scrimmage on April 12.