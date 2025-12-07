Kalen DeBoer is 'Optimistic' on Multiple Players' Status Heading into Playoff

Alabama was already pretty banged up heading into Saturday's SEC championship matchup against Georgia, and then the Crimson Tide had multiple players get injured in the game. Head coach Kalen DeBoer provided some positive news during a Sunday press conference about the status of multiple players heading into the College Football Playoff.

Defensive back Zabien Brown and linebacker Justin Jefferson both exited the game in the third quarter of the loss to Georgia and did not return. DeBoer expects both to be back for the first round of the CFP against Oklahoma on Dec. 19.

"We haven't met and got the report, but just going off of last night, I would expect, with the severity, that they'll both be good to go with the whole week off here and stuff," DeBoer said.

The Alabama head coach was also asked about the status of running back Jam Miller, tight end Josh Cuevas and defensive lineman LT Overton who all were unavailable for the SEC championship. He is the most confident in the return of Miller, who is Alabama's leading rusher on the season with 493 yards.

"I don’t know exactly on that," DeBoer said. "Jam, I feel, is probably the farthest along if I really kind of put that in order. I feel that he’s got a really strong chance of being not just available, but ready to go at a level you can compete and do some good things for us.

“Josh would be… he’s on his way. Kind of just got to keep evaluating with him. I'm holding on to some pretty good hope. But you know, we'll see. He hasn’t seen our training staff yet here today, but every day now for the next four or five days, they all matter. They all matter for all these guys. We’ll just continue to evaluate where LT’s at, and add Kelby Collins to the mix with their illnesses and some of the things they’re going through.

“I’m optimistic on a lot of these guys. I think the other part is just so many guys that in the last two three weeks, even go back to the Oklahoma game, a number of our guys got dinged up and just grinding through it. Some of the guys, if it was someone else, they probably wouldn’t have played, but our guys wanted to get out there last night and go compete, do everything they could to help the team out.”

Along the offensive line, DeBoer says Kam Dewberry will be back for the playoffs as well as Geno VanDeMark, who also got injured against Georgia. He says he expects center Parker Brailsford " pretty much at 100 percent" heading into the first-round game.

Alabama's players will have just under two weeks to get healthy before the Crimson Tide takes on the Sooners in the opening round of the College Football Playoff at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.

