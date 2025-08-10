Kalen DeBoer Names Alabama's 'Deceiving' Running Back
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was almost disappointed with how easy it was for running back Jam Miller to find open seams during the opening plays of Saturday's fall scrimmage.
DeBoer and Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have both emphasized the improvements that Miller has made this offseason, but assuming that he'll continue his role as the starter, who will be the first running back behind him?
Miller split snaps with Justice Haynes last season, but he transferred to Michigan shortly before the ReliaQuest Bowl. Alabama has numerous candidates to back Miller up, and DeBoer gave an interesting label to a sophomore in the running following Saturday's scrimmage inside Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"Daniel Hill is a guy we're getting more and more comfortable with," DeBoer said. "He's a big back, but I think he's deceiving when it comes to what he does from a skillset standpoint because he can catch the ball out of the backfield."
The 6-foot-1, 244-pounder out of Meridian, Miss., saw time in nine games last season and split between offense and special teams. He logged 21 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown during his freshman campaign, as he aims to make more of an impact and move up the depth chart ahead of this upcoming season.
"From a football aspect, I want to be remembered as the most physical back in the country," Hill told The Bama Standard podcast on June 3. "I want to be somebody who can get all the tough yards—the fourth-and-ones, and all that—I want to be able to do that for my team."
Hill said in the same interview that he watched a ton of running backs growing up, but the one he shapes his play style around and who he compares himself to is Alabama legend and 5-time NFL Pro Bowler Derrick Henry.
"Watching him, from Alabama to the NFL, you know that's somebody that I can really mirror myself as and take things from his game and put into my game," Hill said. "How physical he is, that's one thing that I really take pride in in the backend. Having the man in front of me fear that I'm coming, so you have to have a plan when you tackle me."
Of course, Hill has a long way to go in order to be anywhere near the same conversation as Henry. But unlike the 6-foot-3, 242-pound 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, as DeBoer said, what makes Hill "deceiving" is that he's able to be an asset in the receiving game despite his size.
Nevertheless, Hill has some tough competition for the Crimson Tide's RB2 spot behind Miller. He's up against redshirt sophomore Richard Young, who served as the RB3 behind Miller and Haynes last season, and offseason Louisiana transfer addition Dre Washington, who is a redshirt senior. DeBoer mentioned that these running backs have also made strides this fall and can act as receiving backs as well.
"Dre has been consistent all camp long," DeBoer said. "I thought he poured a couple balls—a couple runs up in there. Did a nice job, maybe when there's not even something there, just moving the pile and getting those 3-yard gains that are important to setting your offense up for good down and distances. Rich continues to do his thing, too.
"I think Jam certainly had the best day, and that's been consistent. Feel good about all of them in pass protection, first with their responsibilities and the ability to go up there and execute, too, and get the job done with blitzes and things like that. Our running backs are doing a nice job and when they get out, they've been effective pass-catchers, too."
This is one of a few battles that Alabama aims to end before the season opener against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.