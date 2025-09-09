Kam Dewberry Talks Transition to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kam Dewberry played his high school ball at Atascocita High School less than two hours away from the Texas A&M campus, where he went on to play the first three seasons of his college career.
Dewberry played in seven games with five starts during his true freshman season with the Aggies, including his first career SEC action against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Three years later, the offensive lineman is now on the other sideline starting for the Crimson Tide after transferring to Alabama this offseason.
"The transition has been great, just being able to come to a place that’s built on winning, built on a lot of success," Dewberry told reporters after practice Tuesday, speaking to the media for the first time since transferring to Alabama. "Me being able to come here— I’m from Houston, Texas— get away from my family a little bit has allowed me to shape me up as a man. This place is really built where champions are made. Having that mentality and being able to come here and come in to work.”
Entering his final season of collegiate eligibility, Dewberry wanted to find a school that wasn't just going to guarantee him a starting job or the highest NIL offer, but the place that was going to make him better and prepare him for the NFL. Alabama has lived up to the expectation it pitched to him during the recruiting process.
"They definitely let me know the opportunity I had here to come in and get better," Dewberry said. "That was the main thing for me. I believe in the transfer portal, we’re in an era now where guys just leave to have expectations certain places, but my whole thing was getting developed to be able to fulfill those expectations. That was the main thing more than anything was my development. Everything they said they were going to do from the strength staff to the on the field has been exactly what my plan was coming here, and I’m just grateful for this place.”
Dewberry credited Alabama's strength and conditioning staff for completely changing his body. He said he has lost 30 pounds since arriving in Tuscaloosa, allowing him to move better on the field while also growing stronger. Dewberry has stepped into big shoes, replacing former captain and first-round draft pick Tyler Booker at left guard. He's giving it everything he's got for his senior season.
"I wanted to come to a place that I could have one year and come out and ball out," Dewberry said. "Really knowing that I have my last year, I try to put that on my tape of how hungry I am and how I want to play. I’m just going as hard as I can.”