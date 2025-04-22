Kane Wommack Gives Positive Update on Deontae Lawson's Injury Recovery
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson was achieving career-highs in practically every stat category during the 2024 season. The co-captain led the Crimson Tide defense throughout last year, but a lower-body injury against Oklahoma ended his season early.
The brutal blow required surgery and it was a factor in Lawson's decision to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to Alabama for the upcoming season. He's been working hard to return to full health as he missed the entire spring practice window. That said, things seem to be going well for him as he recovers.
"He's handling his rehab similar to how you'd think he is," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told WNSP Selects radio on Tuesday morning. "He's a total pro. He's farther ahead than when most people are at this stage of his rehab. I'm excited to see as gets to do more and more things this summer and obviously to be able to go into fall camp and get himself healthy and ready. I'm excited for him."
As previously stated, Lawson had a very good chance of being selected during the 2025 NFL Draft prior to the injury. He earned All-SEC Third Team recognition and was a Butkus Award semifinalist after he tied for ninth in the SEC for tackles with 76, including 6.5 for loss and two sacks, recorded four pass breakups, an interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
"I think it was a very hard decision and one that we didn't want to overstep because I wanted him to do what he felt he needed to do in terms of either staying or going on to the NFL," Wommack said. "But I think as I reflect on it, he made the right decision. I'm excited and focused on kind of trying to do what I can to maximize his opportunities for his last season."
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt senior is the only 2024 co-captain to return to the Crimson Tide as the other three are headed to the NFL Draft, which takes place from this Thursday through Saturday. Wommack looks forward to seeing Lawson continue to develop and increase his draft stock for 2026.
"D-Law is one of my favorite players I've ever gotten to coach," Wommack said. "His elite trait is to anticipate, diagnose and play the game right with instinct. He's a tremendous communicator. He's really my voice on the field and so I kind of work through him on the green dot communication that we started this past season like the NFL has had.
"I don't think there's a question that he makes the transition to the NFL next year. He can handle anything that you put on his shoulders mentally, physically and all of that."