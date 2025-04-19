2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe
The term "dual-threat" has been attached to numerous former Alabama quarterbacks when they arrived in Tuscaloosa, but that wasn't always the case when they left for the NFL.
Of course, this isn't a bad thing as initial dual-threats like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young thrived while adapting to the inside-the-pocket play style (Hurts was still utilized as a runner more than the other two) and their past national honors while donning the crimson and white jersey reflect that.
But former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was a somewhat rare case in that both former Crimson Tide offensive coordinators Tommy Rees (2023) and Nick Sheridan (2024) utilized him as a true dual-threat in two years as the starter under center.
In 2023, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and just six interceptions to lead Alabama to the SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was the MVP of the 2023 SEC Championship Game.
Milroe may have logged a similar number of passing yards with fewer touchdowns in 2024, but he rushed for nearly 200 more yards on nine fewer carries. Additionally, his 20 rushing touchdowns were the most by an Alabama quarterback in a single season (the previous record was set by Jalen Hurts with 15). Furthermore, Milroe is one of five players in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in the same season.
Milroe finished his Alabama career with a 21-6 record as a starter. He started his career as the backup to the aforementioned Bryce Young and filled in for Young when injured on numerous occasions in 2022.
The two-time Alabama team captain’s eyebrow-raising passing numbers but jaw-dropping rushing production has made Milroe one of the most polarizing prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft as analysts are placing him throughout the first three or four rounds. However, Milroe is attending the draft in Green Bay, meaning there’s a decent chance he’ll be picked earlier than expected.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 4
Position: QB
DOB: December 13, 2002
Hometown: Katy, Texas
High School: Tompkins
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star, No. 89 overall, No. 12 at position, No. 16 in the state
Did he play in an All-Star Game? Under Armour All-America Game
Accomplishments
- Two-time Alabama team captain
- Two-time Maxwell Award semifinalist
- Two-time Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist
- 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy recipient
- 2024 Pop Warner College Football Award
- 2023 AP All-SEC Second Team
- 2023 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Hand: 9 3/8 inches
Arm: 30 5/8’’
Wing: 76 5/8“
40-yard dash: 4.40 seconds
10-yard split: 1.44
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
What They're Saying
"Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels. He can get through his reads when he’s confident and feels protected but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled. He’s built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. Milroe was a much better deep-ball passer in 2023, but his 2024 regression makes it harder to project success from the pocket at a high enough rate to become a capable NFL starter. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
In NFL.com's Chad Reuter’s April 18 mock draft, Milroe was projected No. 33 overall (first pick of the second round) to the Cleveland Browns.
Projection
Round 2
The Last Word
Milroe’s response to any talk of a position switch due to his traits:
"Nah, it's always [been] quarterback," Milroe said. "Of course the question's asked, you know, switching positions, stuff like that. What I can do. But you never ask a zebra to be a dog."
This is the fifth story in a series of profiles of former players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.