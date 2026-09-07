Kane Wommack Lists Repairs Needed for Alabama Defense Following Week 1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two days after the season-opening 48-10 victory over East Carolina, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack shared an invoice.

The Crimson Tide's defense played just 41 snaps against the Pirates, allowing just five first downs and two rushing yards. These are each Alabama's best single-game marks in several years, and while Wommack praised the "really good work" from his unit and said 2that "there were a lot of positives," he listed the repairs needed for Alabama.

“Thought two areas where we felt like we probably weren’t where we needed to be, or at least consistent enough a year ago in terms of consistent run defensive fits, D-line being in the right position, linebackers supporting," Wommack said. "... Great to have a defensive touchdown, but disappointing to only have one takeaway on the day. So something that we need to improve upon quickly, and we will make sure we continue to emphasize that in practice."

Wommack acknowledged on Monday the broken 68-yard play that ECU took advantage of, along with a couple of other plays. And that all stems from the same theme.

“Effort across the board needs to improve in certain areas when the ball is on the back side, or when you’re on the back side of a play, continuing to play with a fanatical effort," Wommack said. "There were some guys that did. There were other guys that we need to make sure we get that cleaned up.

"And then we need to clean up a few things in the passing game, the most obvious being an explosive play out of an empty set that should not have happened. We probably had breakdowns in about four different areas there, including I probably could’ve put them in a better situation as well. We’ll get that cleaned up."

Wommack and Alabama's defense aim to patch up its season-opening setbacks this Saturday on the road against Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. CT. He offered a glimpse of the Wildcats, led by first-year head coach Will Stein.

"This team has a lot of momentum right now," Wommack said. "There’s a lot of excitement right now, as there should be. I think Will Stein is a fantastic football coach. He’s got great energy, from what it seems, to his team. Those guys seem to be in their first game, they responded with a lot of great energy as a football team.

"They’re creative in the way they get the ball to their playmakers, and I think they do a really good job of a lot of formations and motions and shifts and things we would call ‘eye candy’ that they give people. And at the same time, they can keep the main thing the main thing by getting their playmakers the ball.

"So they present a number of challenges for us. Both Will and Joe Sloan, who I’ve known for a number of years and think very highly of as well. It will be a great road test in Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday and look forward to the opportunity.”

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