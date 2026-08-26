Kane Wommack Names Alabama's Second Starting Inside Linebacker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's inside linebacker battle is over.

The Crimson Tide established that Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson would be one of the starters at the position in the spring. But all summer long, there's been a competition between sophomore Luke Metz, junior QB Reese and more players striving to start alongside Woodson.

Wommack revealed the winner on Wednesday.

"Luke Metz is really our other starter right now," Wommack said. "But those other guys have done a really good job. I'm pleased with that room. [Inside linebackers coach] Chuck Morrell has done a fantastic job with the development in that room. You're going to see a number of guys in there, but certainly Luke and Caleb will be the first two out."

Metz played in all 15 games of his freshman year, but was mostly on special teams. However, his big boost up the depth chart this offseason is more than just the starters from last year being gone, and that was most apparent at A-Day.

Metz registered four tackles, including two for loss, and a sack. He was in a five-way tie for the second-most tackles, a group that included Woodson and Hill. Metz was all over the field in a rotational role, which provides even more anticipation for his sophomore campaign as a now-starter.

"Luke's anticipation and the confidence to pull the trigger [is where I've seen him improve the most]," Wommack said. "He sees the run fits so much better right now. He's got a little bit of a field general presence. When you watch him on game day, watch the way he communicates out there. The way he points things out, plays with anticipation, it's the way you want a linebacker to play the game.

"The best production comes from a defense that can anticipate what's coming next, and he has greatly improved in that regard. I think we're going to see good production because of that."

Wommack has been a fan of Metz's growth throughout the offseason, and is looking forward to how he'll perform in 2026.

"Luke has always been a guy that, when you watch his tape, the energy that he plays with, the passion he plays with, and the physicality," Wommack said on Aug. 11. "I thought at the beginning of spring ball he got a little bit where he was more concerned about the scheme and making a mistake. He was playing a little bit hesitant at the beginning of spring.

"I talked to him like, 'Hey man, go back to who you are and what you do. You're a guy that can go run and hit and be decisive.' He took that to heart. He took strides as we moved into spring ball, and then you saw that through the summertime, and right now he's playing at a very high level. Excited about him."

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