Why Caleb Woodson Should Wear the Green Dot for Alabama Defense: Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses an additional position for Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson.

Those who hold the green dot in football are extremely important.

The green dot is the player-to-coach helmet communication system that only one player wears during games. It's a one-way radio, as the coach delivers the message/play call, while the player must relay the information quickly and efficiently to the rest of the defense long before the offense snaps the ball.

The most frequent green dot wearer is the middle linebacker, as the position is consistently regarded as the quarterback of the defense in all levels of football. By default, Alabama inside linebacker Caleb Woodson should wear the green dot, but there's much more to it besides him being the highly favored position.

Woodson transferred to Alabama just five days after the Crimson Tide's season-ending loss to Indiana. After three years at Virginia Tech, he knew Tuscaloosa was a good fit for him before head coach Kalen DeBoer and company could even unpack their suitcases from the Rose Bowl trip.

Woodson wore the green dot with the Hokies, and mentioned on Wednesday that he's been donning it in a rotation with "a few other backers" during fall camp. He also said that the green dot holder could switch around during games depending on who's on the field, which makes sense, but he's very likely to be on the field more than any player at his position. Alabama has an ongoing competition for the second inside linebacker spot, while he's locked up the other starting job.

There are two linebackers in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 formation. Another reason why Woodson should wear the green dot is that Virginia Tech ran that same package in 2025 when he led the unit's communication. Former Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson wore the green dot for the past two seasons, as none of the current linebackers on the 2026 roster besides Woodson have done so.

Nevertheless, calling out the plays is just half the job. The one who holds the green dot must display leadership before, during and after every single snap. Understandably, this could be a challenge for any new player on a roster trying to wear it. However, Woodson explained on Wednesday that that hasn't been a problem for him, as DeBoer called him a "captain-type guy" after just two spring practices.

"It means great things," Woodson said when asked about DeBoer's praise. "That just makes me want to push myself to really lead the guys, especially on my side of the ball. And just be that guy to get guys amped up when things aren't going good, and when things are going good, keep guys going."

Of course, being called a "captain-type guy" comes with the traits that your teammates trust you with anything. Woodson said it "definitely means a lot to him" and shared how he got the Crimson Tide on his side.

"In the spring, I knew I had to just come in and work, work, work, so I can slowly earn the respect of the guys and earn more of a voice," Woodson said. "That's what I did."

In a matter of six months, Woodson arrived in Tuscaloosa as a transfer, developed his game, earned his teammates' trust, has led the linebacker room and has been wearing the green dot during fall camp. How could you not pick him as the permanent green dot holder?

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