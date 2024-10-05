Kendrick Law Ruled Out vs. Vanderbilt
Ahead of No. 1 Alabama football's road matchup against Vanderbilt, the penultimate SEC availability report was released.
Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against then-No. 2 Georgia last Saturday, was listed as questionable in the initial availability report but has now been declared out against the Commodores.
During Wednesday's weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he "wouldn't rule [Law] out" at this very early stage but also admitted he was "unsure what [Law's availability] will look like at the end of the week."
"He was putting in a lot," DeBoer said about Law after the game. "I know he was really juiced up before the game. Thought he was doing some good things just as far as helping our offense. It might not be things that show up on the stat sheet. So unfortunately he wasn't able to be there with us throughout the whole game."
In somewhat lighter news, Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, who was listed as probable in the initial report, still holds that status less than 24 hours until kickoff.
Alabama and Vanderbilt will each release a final availability report 90 minutes before kickoff.
Alabama Availability Report
- Kendrick Law, WR — Out
- Justin Jefferson, LB — Probable
Vanderbilt Availability Report
- Zaylin Wood, DL — Out
- Mark Davis, CB — Out
- Grayson Morgan, OL — Out
- Loic Fouonji, WR — Probable
- Dontae Carter, S — Probable
- Boubacar Diakite, EDGE — Probable
- Joseph McVay, WR — Probable
- Khordae Sydnor, DL — Probable