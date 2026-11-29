TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spent about seven minutes at the podium after his team got upset by Auburn in the Iron Bowl, putting the Crimson Tide's season in jeapordy.

The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak to Alabama with a 30-23 win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide falls to 9-3 (6-3 SEC) on the season, and its postseason fate is completely out of its hands at this point.

Here are some of the key quotes from DeBoer after the loss:

Opening statement:

"Obviously very frustrating game tonight. It all starts with me, and obviously we weren't ready to play. Started slow and didn't finish the way we needed to. Gotta do the things it takes to win a football game like this."

On the offense's mistakes in the second half:

"It's self-inflicted. We crossed midfield there. And there's different combinations in the second half that we were working with. Some guys out of position and different combinations that they really don't practice with. Guys dinged up, but you've got to find a way. You've got to find a way to get it done and just keep pushing ahead. Got to play team football. And we kept it pretty basic with those guys in there, as far as schematically, so that we had a chance."

On the direct snap play call on third-and-1 to start the fourth quarter:

"I mean, there's different things that we can do with with those packages and stuff. So, you know, just because they stopped it one time doesn't mean that there's something else you can't go to in what you’re going to run and stuff. The key is that we fumbled the ball.”

On his message to the College Football Playoff committee:

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"Well, I mean, I know what type of team we have. We have to put together four quarters there. We go through the grind of the season, and obviously this team beat the No. 1 team in the country, too. Their record is a pretty solid record for what the league has and overall. Every single week, you've got to bring your best in this league, and that's a big part of it. We stayed the course all the way till the end here and fell a couple points short."

On the timeout usage in the third quarter before a second-and-1 play:

"We didn't have formation called correctly as far as enough guys on the line of scrimmage, and I didn’t want to take a five-yard penalty. I don't like using timeouts in the second half, but it just felt like that was a second-and-1 right there where we could get that. I believe there was a false start right after that… So obviously now you’re behind the chains and so wasted that timeout right there.”

On the discipline of the offensive line:

"I mean, they had some holdings. We gotta line up towards the line of scrimmage far enough. Those penalties certainly hurt us. We've got to own it as a team, and there's different things we can do to help them and put them in good spots. It's across the board. We've just got to be better all around, and that's on me."

On his message to the team after the game:

"That it was all around. It's not just one play here, one play there. It's a team thing. It includes everyone, including myself. Some hard lessons that you learn, some things that we went through tonight."

On the red zone struggles:

"We killed ourselves with the one inside the 1. You know, we had the false start. A lot of it was self-inflicted right there. Just kind of going through the game in my head there, that's a lot of what happened. The penalties in those positions put us in spots where you don't have the continuity and play calls get a little harder, and obviously the execution does as well.”

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