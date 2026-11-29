TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama running back Daniel Hill's performance against Auburn was a roller coaster of epic proportions in the Crimson Tide’s 30-23 loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

The junior’s night was a microcosm of his team’s performance, a game where both sides of the ball had their ups and seriously costly downs.

Hill ran for 151 yards and a touchdown, including a pair of runs that went for 50-plus yards aiding his team to a narrow two-point lead entering the fourth quarter. It was a career best for Hill.

It all came crashing down on the very first play of the frame when he fumbled a Wildcat snap in the shotgun on a third-and-2 from Alabama’s own 40-yard line, giving Auburn possession at the Tide’s 30 yard-line. The Tigers scored on a field goal four plays later to re-take the lead at 24-23 and never relinquished it.

That play proved to ultimately cost the Crimson Tide the game, and Hill’s mistake is one he said he’ll have to “live with.”

“I just gotta catch the ball,” Hill said. “I take full responsibility for that. I gotta be able to catch the ball. That’s a play we work on, and I gotta be able to catch the ball.”

While the head coach was asked about the play call to have his team in a Wildcat formation during such a critical point in the game, he pointed to Hill’s lack of execution in the spot rather than the play call itself.

“The key is that we fumbled the ball,” DeBoer said. “That’s the key, right.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite the outcome, DeBoer commended the rushing attack and praised the reliability of the group throughout the night.

“Had one of our better games running the football,” DeBoer said. “I felt like there wasn’t a time where we couldn’t rely on the run to get us some yards.”

Hill agreed and shouted out the offensive line’s performance in helping the run game show improvement, though he noted that it didn’t matter due to the result.

“The O-line, you know, they’ve been working all season to open up the holes,” Hill said. “The past few weeks they’ve been doing that, really all season. Today we had a good game, but we didn’t finish, so it really don’t matter.”

With Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes all but dashed, Hill believes in the team and thinks they could win the national championship should it sneak into the field.

“I think we have a good enough team to win it all,” he said. “We had a few stumbles this season, but I feel like we have a team that can win it all; it’s just tonight we didn’t finish.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , TikTok for the latest news.