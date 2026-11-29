TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The No. 6 associated with Alabama football won't be there come Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn 30-23 at home on Saturday night. It's Alabama's first Iron Bowl loss since 2019 and the first at home since 2010. It also ended a 91-game home win streak against unranked opponents, with the last coming against ULM in 2007.

No three-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff, and this was the third game that Alabama dropped. So, does head coach Kalen DeBoer have a message for the CFP committee on why the Tide should be in the 12-team field?

"Well, I mean, I know what team we have," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "We got to put four quarters together. We go through the grind of the season, and obviously this team (Auburn) beat the No. 1 team in the country too. Their record is a pretty solid record for what the league has and overall [too]. So every single week, you got to bring your best to this league. That's a big part of it. So we stayed the course all the way till the end here, and you fell short."

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell responded "of course" when asked if the Tide deserves to be in the CFP.

"We should still be playing," Russell continued. "Of course, I believe in this team. I believe that we have every right to go out there and just show our dominance. Today can't be the determination of who we are. A lot of people have already seen how we can dominate, today we just weren't like that. We've got stuff to fix, just know that. We've got stuff to fix."

All Alabama had to do on Saturday was win, and it would've clinched a spot in the CFP. Alabama was inside the top-6 of the CFP rankings since it started being tracked on Nov. 3. Alabama started as No. 5 before upgrading to No. 3.

However, it moved down to No. 6, as some of the teams it beat earlier in the season were losing more frequently this month. Mississippi State, South Carolina, LSU and Kentucky are the main examples. The latter three have appeared in the CFP rankings at least twice this season, but them falling to other programs created a new reality for Alabama: as of this past Tuesday, Alabama had zero victories against currently ranked teams.

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The 10-2 record was definitely helping Alabama's case, but, like right guard Michael Carroll said on Oct. 20, "Playoffs start now." The Crimson Tide was in do-or-die mode from the moment it lost to Tennessee. UA proceeded to win its next four games, but it couldn't take home the regular-season finale.

Alabama seems to understand that it is out of the CFP race. It's extremely unlikely that the Crimson Tide makes it, and it doesn't have the resumé to convince the committee. So what did DeBoer say in the locker room after the Iron Bowl loss?

"That it was all around," DeBoer started. "I mean, it's not just one play here, one play there. It's a team thing. It includes everyone, including myself. So some hard lessons that you learn, some things that we went through tonight.

"I mean, our guys fought back. Obviously, we dug ourselves a hole. That was a big part of it, right? We dug ourselves a hole early in the game, and so that's a big part of it, and then finding ways to finish at the end is what you got to do. And we've been pretty successful all year doing it, but obviously tonight we fell short."

What happens next now that the regular season is over? Alabama will obviously drop in the rankings, but it should stay high enough for a quality bowl game and opponent. Of course, this is not what the Tide wants, but that's all that remains.

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