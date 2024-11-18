Bama Central

Kickoff Time, TV Announcement Made For Auburn at Alabama Football

The Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers in the Iron Bowl for the last game of the regular season.

Joe Gaither

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) hits Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl.
Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) hits Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. / Mickey Welsh-Imagn Images
No. 10 Alabama heads to Oklahoma for its final SEC road trip this week, but fans can go ahead and make plans for the season finale as the Crimson Tide hosts the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. The SEC office and the television partners announced the full slate for Week 14.

The Crimson Tide currently leads the all-time series over the Tigers 50-37-1 and is riding a four-game win streak over Auburn. The Tigers welcome No. 15 Texas A&M into Jordan-Hare Stadium this week before traveling to Tuscaloosa next week.

Rivalry weekend features two days of SEC games as the conference will hold two Friday games with the Egg Bowl and Good Old Fashioned Hate and then hold a full eight-game slate on Saturday full of impactful matchups.

Full SEC Week 14 Slate:

Friday, Nov. 29, 2:30 p.m. CT: Mississippi State at Ole Miss - ABC
Friday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. CT: Georgia Tech at Georgia - ABC
Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. CT: Tennessee at Vanderbilt - ABC
Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. CT: South Carolina at Clemson - ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. CT: Louisville at Kentucky - SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2:30 p.m. CT: Auburn at Alabama - ABC
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2:30 p.m. CT: Arkansas at Missouri - SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. CT: Oklahoma at LSU - ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT: Florida at Florida State - ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT: Texas at Texas A&M - ABC

