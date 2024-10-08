Late Defensive Play Calls Caused 'Anxiety' for Alabama Defense Against Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama defense had its worse performance of the season against Vanderbilt, only forcing two punts the entire game and allowing over 400 yards of total offense. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack took the blame on Monday.
"When we don't get any of our keys to victory done and we don't play with Bama fundamentals, that ultimately falls on me as the defensive coordinator," Wommack said. "It's my responsibility to make sure we get our players to play at the highest level possible and to become the best versions of themselves on game day, and we did not get that done on Saturday. We are all having urgency to get that cleaned up and to get that better moving forward."
Alabama struggled to get off the field against the Commodores. Vanderbilt converted 67 percent of its third-down attempts and its lone fourth-down attempt. The Commodores were able to completely control the clock, possessing the ball for over 42 minutes of the 60-minute game. Fifth-year defensive back Malachi Moore said some of the issues stemmed from the call not getting in quick enough from the coaches to the players on the field.
"Sometimes we get the call in a little late, so it gives us a little anxiety of not knowing what the offense is fixing to run or adjusting to their formations," Moore said Tuesday. "Coach Wo(mmack), that’s kinda what’s his style of calling, just wanting to put us in the perfect position. He knows that we’re at Bama now, and he has a lot of pieces, so he doesn’t have to compensate for anything. As long as he gets his call in and allows us to get our feet in the dirt, we’re going to be great."
Moore, one of Alabama's team captains, said that was the feedback he got from the entire defense. Starting up front with the line all the way back to the secondary, the players want to be able to get the call in faster so they have more time to line up and make a play.
The players also realize there are things that have to be fixed on their end with execution, communication and tackling. Defensive lineman Tim Smith said Alabama got the, "the majority of everything corrected" during Tuesday's practice as the Crimson Tide continues preparations for South Carolina.
"Coach Wo, he’s been doing a great job of coming in and taking accountability on his part on the coach’s end and on the players, too," Moore said. "Showing us how we didn’t fit stuff right, or what we messed up at. And also telling us the good that we did do in the game though. So I think everybody, like I said, is being very accountable of what happened Saturday and definitely working very hard to make sure it’ll never happen again.”
See also: Can Alabama's Defensive Scheme Stop the Run? What I Noticed In The Crimson Tide's Loss to Vanderbilt
Alabama Coaches Frustrated, But Still Believe Crimson Tide is a 'Great Football Team'
How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Football vs. South Carolina, Week 7 College Football TV Schedule