Alabama Coaches Frustrated, But Still Believe Crimson Tide is a 'Great Football Team'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer has often been lauded by his staff and players for his even-keeled demeanor, describing him as someone who doesn't get too high or too low. But after then No. 1 Alabama suffered a stunning loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, some wanted to see more fiery emotions out of the head coach.
The Alabama head coach wanted to make one thing clear on Monday: this loss does bother him.
"Oh, I’m extremely frustrated," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "We all are. But we’re not gonna lose our cool over that. We understand what happened, and a lot of what I see in the response even in the locker room – I guess are you talking like the press conference afterward or something? Because that’s really the only time you could have seen me, I guess. I think that’s me seeing what already is happening in 30 minutes, 20 minutes after the game’s over. And I saw extreme frustration. I saw guys wanting to stick together, wanting to still do something special, believing in each other, expressing that."
DeBoer and the staff aren't giving up on this team. Adversity is nothing new, and especially with the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, this season is far from over. The loss to the Commodores was a big setback, but Alabama has one of the best wins in the country over Georgia and a schedule ahead that can allow for a strong playoff resume.
"We left ourselves a little less wiggle room to achieve some of the goals we have, but those goals are still out there," DeBoer said. "And we need to just focus on what our whole mindset is, is to always improve every single day. And that’s never gonna change. And to improve, I think you’ve gotta have things in perspective and focus on the right areas, and our whole team is doing that.”
Under Nick Saban, Alabama had the 24-hour rule to either celebrate a victory or flush a loss before showing back up the facility on Monday. With the new coaching staff, the team is at the facility on Sunday and has Mondays off before practicing on Tuesday. While the loss will stick with the fans for a long time, for the coaches and players, showing up on Sunday and beginning to prepare for a new opponent forces almost no other option but to move on as DeBoer pointed out.
Starting with the trip back to Tuscaloosa from Nashville to Sunday at the facility, the coaches like the early response they've seen from the team. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said his impression of the team on Sunday was outstanding.
"I think it reveals the character of who they are, which is excellent," Sheridan said. "And certainly the week of prep will give them opportunities to lead in the way that I know that they will. I fully expect them to respond and continue to improve, learn from the errors and mistakes, move forward and be excited about competing this Saturday.”
DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said the staff had productive conversations with the leadership council of players. While it wasn't as bad of loss rankings or perception-wise, the leaders and veterans on Alabama's team experienced last season's early loss to Texas followed up by a bad performance at USF. They also experienced the response where the Crimson Tide reeled off eight straight SEC wins, an SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
And the Alabama head coach still sees greatness within his team.
"Guys showed that they want to do that, sticking together and owning it in every way, and that's staff to every player on the football team, so proud of that part," DeBoer said. "There's each side of the ball, all phases of the game, where we can continue to just keep building. We have a great football team. I'm convinced of that. I have no doubt of that. I believe in these guys. I believe in them more when I see the resiliency that they have whether it's during the games that we've played, not just this last game, but different games, the way that they prepared, that leads to the passion that comes out on the football field and that resiliency."
Wommack took the blame for the defense's bad poor play against Vanderbilt, saying the defense didn't meet any of its three keys to victory. He said the players had a workmanlike mentality on Sunday and are focusing on what it takes to clean things up moving forward.
Alabama welcomes South Carolina to Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff, and that game can't come soon enough for the Crimson Tide.
"Our guys, myself included, our coaches cannot wait to get back out on the field on Saturday at Bryant-Denny," Wommack said. "I think we're gonna play with a level of urgency that our fans will appreciate, and a response that we all expect for Alabama to have on defense going into this week."
