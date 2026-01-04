Alabama Loses Fourth Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams is entering the transfer portal, per On3.

The redshirt sophomore saw time in all 14 Crimson Tide contests this season, grabbing five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also added 19 punt returns for 156 yards (8.2 yards per return) and one kickoff return for a 20-yard gain.

Adams becomes the 10th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata and offensive lineman Micah DeBose.

Alabama is now down to the following wide receivers for the 2026 season: Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton (pending NFL Draft decision), Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows and incoming freshman Cederian Morgan.

"Cole is a really savvy route runner," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Aug. 19. "He knows how to get in and out of breaks. He understands how to play off the leverage of defenders, read coverages. In the last week and a half, has probably made more contested catches than anybody on the team. That’s one of the things I don’t think you’d necessarily think from a guy that’s a little bit smaller in stature, but he’s very competitive when the football’s in the air.”

Perhaps Adams' best game this season was against Eastern Illinois. His 99 yards gave him the nod as the game's leader in non-passing all-purpose yards. The bulk of that was because of return yardage: 20 on kickoff returns and 56 on punt returns.

In 2024, Adams had six catches for 94 yards and served as Alabama's primary punt returner before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury early in the Missouri game on Oct. 26. He worked himself into a more consistent piece of the offense and specials teams in his second season after appearing in just two games debut year with the Crimson Tide.

"Cole has a mindset of a dog, man," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said on Aug. 19. "Whatever injury he goes through, he just continues to have a positive mindset. He always is there for his teammates, and he’s always supporting us. Cole’s a guy that’s really reliable that you can count on. He’s going to know the plays. He’s going to know where he was to be. He’s going to make the blocks. He’s going to make the tough catches. He can do it all.”

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

