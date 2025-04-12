Live Blog: Alabama Football 2025 A-Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football is set for its annual A-Day spring event. The Crimson Tide kicked off spring practice on Monday, March 3, and A-Day serves as the conclusion of spring practice. This is the 15th and final practice of the spring window.
The A-Day game is free for fans to attend, but this season there will not be a live broadcast of the event. So the only way to get an early look at the 2025 Crimson Tide heading into head coach Kalen DeBoer's second season will be to come in-person to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
A-Day is a good way for fans to decipher the unknown depth chart for certain position groups. This year is all about the quarterbacks as redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell are all in the running for the Week 1 starting job.
A-Day also features plenty of freshmen in action to get a glimpse of the Crimson Tide's future. Additionally, a plethora of recruits and 2026 commits are on campus.
The practice is set to begin at 12 p.m. CT.
Follow along right here for live updates, big moments and analysis from a variety of positions.
Live Blog
Most recent events will be at the top.
Pre-Practice
- 11:20 a.m.: Special teams begins its initial warmups. Kickers Conor Talty, Reid Schuback and Tucker Cornelius are each practicing short-range field goal attempts while punters Blake Doud and Anderson Green are facing the opposite side and punting about 40-45 yards. Potential starting punter Alex Asparuhov has been and still is out for the spring.
- The Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium gates opened at 11 a.m. However, there's only about 2,000 people in attendance at 11:15. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will be flooding in for the next hour.
- 10:30 a.m.: 2024 Alabama captains Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore etched their names, hands and feet in Crimson Tide history at the annual Walk of Fame event at Denny Chimes.
- This year's A-Day will not be between two teams as it isn't a scrimmage. Players dressed in crimson are on offense while defenders are donning the white uniform.