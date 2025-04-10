What Kalen DeBoer Wants to See From Eventual Winner of Quarterback Battle
The question is asked every day around Tuscaloosa during this time of year: Who is going to be Alabama's quarterback for the upcoming season?
The Crimson Tide has been and still is holding a three-man quarterback competition between redshirt junior, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell this spring. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer detailed what he's looking for in the eventual QB1 on Thursday.
"A lot of is, we want that playmaker," DeBoer said on Tide 100.9's The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday evening. "I don't want just a game manager out there. If we're going to win at the level we want to win at, we want a guy that's going to produce. Make the big plays. Obviously there's a piece, too, where you can't make the big mistakes. We all know that, especially in the critical moments –– whether it's in the red zone, end of games, half or things like that.
"We're just doing a lot of teaching. [quarterbacks coach] Nick Sheridan and [offensive coordinator] Ryan Grubb just do an amazing job of working together and are guiding these guys in the right direction."
As for the battle itself, DeBoer hasn't seen any reasons just yet to eliminate one of the three quarterbacks out of the running for the QB1 spot.
"I think probably the biggest thing is all of them are getting better, which is what you hope and need and expect," DeBoer said. "I know people want to know a decision and things like that. For us, we don't feel like they're to the point where there's separation, where there's a ceiling that they've hit.
"I think it would be pretty foolish for us to make a decision right now. We have plenty of time, still, to work through it and let these guys continue to work through the summer. Obviously that takes them to fall camp where they'll get some more reps.
"All three are very talented and I love the direction they're going," he said. "Similar as far as being able to pass and that kind of being the priority as far as what they do, but also different in a few things and just how they get the ball moved down the field sometimes and what their favorite throws are and so forth."
Alabama fans will get to see DeBoer, Simpson, Mack and Russell in action during the Crimson Tide's A-Day spring event on April 12.