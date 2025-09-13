Live Blog: No. 19 Alabama Football vs. Wisconsin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 19 Alabama football takes on the 2-0 Wisconsin Badgers Saturday morning in the return game from the Crimson Tide's trip to Madison last September. Kickoff in Tuscaloosa is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, with the Power Four contest set to be broadcast on ABC.
Alabama won 42-10 in the meeting between the two programs last season. Things look a lot different this time around, with Ty Simpson now starting at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Badgers starter Billy Edwards Jr., who suffered a knee sprain in the team's opener against Miami (Ohio), traveled with his teammates but is reportedly unlikely to play, according to information from ESPN this week.
Saturday's game is Alabama's second within friendly confines this fall, following last weekend's 73-0 annihilation of ULM in the home opener. Wisconsin has not played a road game yet in 2025. It defeated Middle Tennessee 42-10 last Saturday.
Follow along for live updates and analysis. The most recent updates will be at the top; be sure to refresh your browser for the latest.
Live Blog:
Pregame:
- At placekicker/kickoff specialist, Alabama lists Conor Talty or Peter Notaro. Notaro, a freshman, got his chance to try sime point-afters against ULM. Talty connected on his lone field goal attempt in that game, and was 1-for-2 against Florida State.
- The Crimson Tide's depth chart for the contest features freshman London Simmons behind Keenan at nose tackle. Jeremiah Beaman, Keenan's original backup, suffered a season-ending injury in practice ahead of the ULM game. Miller is listed as the starting tailback, with everyone else having "or" next to their names.
- Alabama hopes that this will be the last game with Miller and Keenan absent from the proceedings on the field. After Wisconsin, the team has its first of two bye weeks, followed by the much-anticipated SEC opener at Georgia on Sept. 27.
- On the Wisconsin side, Thamel reports that Danny O'Neil will start at quarterback in place of Billy Edwards Jr. Center Jake Renfro, battling an undisclosed lower-body injury, is a game-time decision, but he is expected to play.
- Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Alabama starters Jam Miller and Tim Keenan III will warm up for Saturday's game, but the expectation is that the two will not play. Neither player has appeared in a game yet this season. Miller is recovering from an upper-body injury, while Keenan suffered an ankle injury that required tightrope surgery.