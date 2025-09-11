How Wisconsin's QB Situation Affects Alabama: Just a Minute
Wisconsin starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is unlikely to play against Alabama inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday according to a report by ESPN.
Wisconsin starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is unlikely to play against Alabama inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday according to a report by ESPN. He is supposed to travel with the team but probably will not play. Edwards injured his knee in the Badger's opener against Miami Ohio. He did not play in Wisconsin's win over Middle Tennessee.
Edwards was replaced by backup Danny O'Neil in the opener, who then got the start against Middle Tennessee. On the season, O'Neil has 403 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Any time a team is without its starter at quarterback is obviously an advantage for the opponent. Alabama will also have film of O'Neil from the first two games to look at to prepare for him.
On top of that, this Saturday will be Wisconsin's first road test of the season and first game against a Power Four opponent. The Alabama team and fanbase inside Bryant-Denny are hungry for a strong performance.
The Crimson Tide is also dealing with its own injury issues. Starters Jam Miller, Tim Keenan and Jah-Marien Latham have all missed time with early injuries are game-time decisions according to head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Week one's loss to Florida State proved that Alabama can't overlook any opponent, but the Badgers being without their starting QB does give the Crimson Tide a little breathing room, especially at home. With the bye week ahead before a huge SEC opener at No. 6 the week after that, Alabama doesn't need to rush back a player if he isn't fully ready.
DeBoer said Miller is "chomping at the bit" ready to go, but he also said that Alabama has to be wise in how it handles his return. Keenan is a major disruptive force in the middle of the Tide's defense and is one of the team captains, but Alabama will need him more against an opponent like Georgia on the road than Wisconsin at home.
An extra week of rest and recovery might be just what some of Alabama's key players need before the Tide enters the grind of the SEC schedule.
