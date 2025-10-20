Live Updates from Alabama Coaches Monday Press Conference Before South Carolina
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) reeled off its fourth straight win over a ranked opponent and is now up to No. 4 in the polls after beating Tennessee over the weekend. The Crimson Tide's slate of ranked foes comes to a temporary break this weekend with a road trip to South Carolina (3-4, 1-4 SEC.)
The Crimson Tide coaches will be at the podium Monday morning to recap the win over Tennessee and look ahead to the matchup with the Gamecocks. The coordinators, Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack, will speak before head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Follow along for updates throughout the press conference with full transcripts and videos to be posted on BamaCentral after the conclusion of the media availability.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Kalen DeBoer
- DeBoer wraps up after about 12 minutes.
- DeBoer says there are different reasons why Alabama lost on the road to unranked opponents last season. "But I think a lot of it is just execution in critical moments."
- "Our guys understand that we're going to get everyone's best shot."
- "The world hasn't seen Bama's best yet."
- DeBoer says the fumble against Tennessee was a teaching point for the guys in keep playing until the whistle blows.
- DeBoer says they understand that South Carolina is going to require four quarters of great effort.
- "We've just got to sustain the focus, sustain the edge that we've had for another week."
Ryan Grubb
- Grubb's press conference (like normal) is really short, less than five minutes.
- Grubb says Ty Simpson had at least two "clean throwaways" where he chose to get rid of the ball and avoid negative yards that he didn't have the week before.
- Grubb says he does not communicate with Kalen DeBoer about the opening drive script.
- Grubb does see running back Daniel Hill having a bigger role with the offense.
- Grubb makes his first opening statement of the season and uses it to thank the fans. Says it was the most electric atmosphere he's been a part of.
Kane Wommack
- Wommack is done after about 14 minutes.
- "One of the most effective areas in pass rush is physicality." Wommack says a lot of people think it is finesse, but he points to Yhonzae Pierre's physicality.
- Wommack says his defense is "still inconsistent" in affecting the quarterback.
- "That was a tremendous play that Zabien made."- Wommack on Zabien Brown's pick six against Tennessee.
- Wommack compares complacency to rats infesting your house.
- Wommack says he does not personally know South Carolina offensive coordinator and former Alabama head coach Mike Shula.
- "Winning does not get easier. We talked to our players about that. It only gets harder because of the target that's going to be painted on your chest."
- Wommack calls South Carolina a "fantastic" game day environment. He says LaNorris Sellers is a very dangerous quarterback.
- Wommack says there are fundamental ways the defense has to improve.
- Wommack says the stat of the game was that Tennessee was 2-of-5 in the red zone.
- "We took steps in the right direction in affecting the quarterback." He says they have to do a better job of affecting quarterbacks at the end of games.
- Wommack really likes the resiliency that has been developing in his players.
- Wommack is at the podium first. He starts coughing a little bit and jokes that it must be the cigar smoke.