Live Updates from Alabama's 2026 A-Day Scrimmage
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's 2026 A-Day is finally here, and unlike last year, the Crimson Tide's annual spring event will return to a scrimmage format.
A-Day is a great way for fans to decipher the unknown depth chart for certain position groups, including the quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. It also features plenty of freshmen in action to get a glimpse of the Crimson Tide's future, plus a plethora of recruits and 2027 commits are on campus.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer said on April 3 that the focus would be on offense against defense. The offense will be wearing crimson, while the defense will don white uniforms. A-Day kickoff set for 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The game will not be on TV, so be sure to follow along for score updates, big moments stats and analysis from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Be sure to refresh your browser, as live updates will be at the top.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver