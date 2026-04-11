Live Updates from Alabama's 2026 A-Day Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's 2026 A-Day is finally here, and unlike last year, the Crimson Tide's annual spring event will return to a scrimmage format.

A-Day is a great way for fans to decipher the unknown depth chart for certain position groups, including the quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. It also features plenty of freshmen in action to get a glimpse of the Crimson Tide's future, plus a plethora of recruits and 2027 commits are on campus.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer said on April 3 that the focus would be on offense against defense. The offense will be wearing crimson, while the defense will don white uniforms. A-Day kickoff set for 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game will not be on TV, so be sure to follow along for score updates, big moments stats and analysis from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Be sure to refresh your browser, as live updates will be at the top.

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