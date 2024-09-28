Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

The two SEC rivals face off in Bryant-Denny Stadium for one of the biggest games of the year.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) during the first half in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. -- No. 2 Georgia enters Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to take on No. 4 Alabama in the Crimson Tide's SEC opener. The eyes of the college football world is on Tuscaloosa for the biggest matchup of the season. Follow along here for all your updates inside the stadium for the monumental matchup.

Pregame

  • Your Alabama offensive line has left the locker rom and is taking a walk around the field. Tyler Booker leads Kadyn Proctor, Jaeden Roberts, Parker Brailsford and Elijah Pritchett.
  • At 3:55 p.m. CT students have. begun trickling into the stadium. It seems some fans are being allowed in small waves. Bryant-Denny Stadium is showing the Auburn-Oklahoma game on the big screens.
  • Security was tight but smooth for our reporting staff as we anticipate former President Trump's arrival to tonight's big game. The Secret Service had vehicles swept for anyone parking near the stadium to take extra precaution.
