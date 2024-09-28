Live Updates: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
The two SEC rivals face off in Bryant-Denny Stadium for one of the biggest games of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. -- No. 2 Georgia enters Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to take on No. 4 Alabama in the Crimson Tide's SEC opener. The eyes of the college football world is on Tuscaloosa for the biggest matchup of the season. Follow along here for all your updates inside the stadium for the monumental matchup.
Live Updates (Refresh For Latest Updates)
Pregame
- Your Alabama offensive line has left the locker rom and is taking a walk around the field. Tyler Booker leads Kadyn Proctor, Jaeden Roberts, Parker Brailsford and Elijah Pritchett.
- At 3:55 p.m. CT students have. begun trickling into the stadium. It seems some fans are being allowed in small waves. Bryant-Denny Stadium is showing the Auburn-Oklahoma game on the big screens.
- Security was tight but smooth for our reporting staff as we anticipate former President Trump's arrival to tonight's big game. The Secret Service had vehicles swept for anyone parking near the stadium to take extra precaution.
