Alabama Football vs. Georgia Injury Report

Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Bulldogs.

Alabama football vs. Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia for the biggest game in college football on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. As an inter-conference matchup, both teams must file an availability report.

This story will be updated with injury updates throughout the game and postgame comments from Kalen DeBoer

Pregame updates

  • Qua Russaw is also dressed out and participating in warmups. He has a sleeve on his leg.
  • Jeremiah Alexander, Cole Adams and Richard Young are dressed out and participating in warmups for the Crimson Tide. Adams' right arm his heavily protected in a black cast/wrap. Alexander has not played this season.

SEC Mandated Pregame Availability Report

Georgia

Roderick Robinson II, RB, Out
London Humphreys, WR, Out
Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
Mykel Williams, DL, Game time decision
Sacovie White, WR, Out
Jordan Hall, DL, Out

Alabama

Qua Russaw, LB, Game time decision

Richard Young, RB, Game time decision

Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Game time decision

