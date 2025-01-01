LT Overton Returning to Alabama for 2025 Season
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton announced via his Instagram on Wednesday that he'll be staying with the Crimson Tide for another year.
Overton finished his junior season with 42 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also led the team in pressures with 38––double the second-best mark on the team.
There was a ton of hype around the former Texas A&M defensive lineman, as the former five-star recruit transferred to Alabama this past December. He was considered the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class. Overton was the fifth-highest-ranked recruit in the infamous class that sparked a war of words between former Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Overton played in 23 games across two seasons for the Aggies and tallied 48 tackles. The defensive lineman has a built-in connection to Tuscaloosa as his father, Milton Overton, served as associate athletic director at The Capstone from 2009-15.
Overton was kept relatively quiet in the trenches during the Tide's first two games of the season, but that wasn't the case during his breakout game against Wisconsin. In the first half alone against the Badgers, Overton logged six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. His stats remained the same for the rest of the game but did add to Alabama's plethora of pass breakups in the second half.
"You expect that from him," DeBoer said of Overton's performance against the Badgers. "He's just going to be continually coming after you, you know, and it's not just against one or the other, runner or pass, it's both. He's just a physical presence in there. Love the way he plays. It's a business-like approach that he has, whether it's in practice or games. I just got a lot of trust and confidence that he's going to bring his best. And he fits so well within our scheme. I know we're very confident, whatever it is, if he's got something we're asking to do, that he's getting it done — making sure he takes care of his responsibility and then goes and eats and goes and makes plays."
Overton is the first draft-eligible member of the Crimson Tide to announce his future.